Protests Erupt Across Tamil Nadu In Support Of 'Cockroach People's Party'
Protesters dubbed the protest meeting as "Madurai Unemployed Cockroaches' Rally" to draw attention to pressing social issues, including unemployment, examination malpractices, and fuel price hikes.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 3:37 AM IST
Chennai/Coimbatore/Madurai: A rally spearheaded by youths, who identified themselves as ‘cockroaches’, was held in Madurai on Sunday to highlight issues such as unemployment, examination irregularities, and rising petrol and diesel prices.
Allegations recently surfaced that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had likened unemployed youths to ‘cockroaches.’ In response to this remark, Abhijit Dipke launched a social media account titled the "Cockroach Janata Party" to register his protest against the Chief Justice's comments. Within just a few days, this social media-based entity gained national prominence.
Against this backdrop, protesting youths in Madurai dubbed the protest meeting as "Madurai Unemployed Cockroaches' Rally" to draw attention to pressing social issues, including unemployment, examination malpractices, and fuel price hikes. The procession marched from the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Madurai to the Tamukkam Grounds, drawing participation from a large number of young people.
Speaking about the rally, district coordinator Selva said, "The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India recently remarked that youths are becoming a nuisance, akin to cockroaches and parasites. Following this, young people—who are already grappling with unemployment and livelihood crises—have chosen to embrace the 'cockroach' label and are uniting across the country.”
The social media pages associated with this movement have been blocked, and efforts are reportedly underway to arrest the individual who initiated it. According to protesters, this movement should be viewed as a legitimate expression of youth dissent; any attempt to suppress it would be fundamentally undemocratic.
Selva continued, "Young people engaged in the delivery sector have been severely affected by the rise in petrol and diesel prices. Youths working for companies like Zomato and Swiggy are paid only ₹15 per kilometre. They were paid this same amount even when petrol prices stood at ₹85. Now, even after the price has surged to ₹105, they continue to receive the very same amount."
Furthermore, noting that issues such as the NEET question paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Centre have sparked widespread discontent among the youth, Selva added.
He remarked, "The NEET examination has rendered the medical aspirations of poor and underprivileged students an unattainable dream. Compounding this issue, a question paper leak has occurred. Moreover, irregularities continue to plague various other competitive examinations."
In Coimbatore, a similar rally was held in support of the 'Cockroach Movement.’ Participants strongly urged the government to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth.
An online movement titled the 'Cockroach Janata Party' was launched, garnering the support of millions. Even after the central government blocked the platform, it was relaunched under a different name. Through this revived platform, educated youth continue to post their critical views and opinions against the central government. Against this backdrop, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised rallies across various parts of Tamil Nadu to express solidarity with this online movement.
As part of this initiative, a rally was held in the Siddhapudur area of Coimbatore. The procession, which commenced on VKK Menon Road and proceeded up to Gandhipuram, saw the participation of numerous individuals. Wearing cockroach-like masks and placards around their necks, the participants raised slogans condemning both the central and state governments.
During the rally, participants emphatically demanded that employment opportunities be provided to unemployed youth and that access to quality education be ensured. Slogans were also raised highlighting the announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, in which he pledged to provide a monthly stipend of ₹4,000 to unemployed youth. During the event, slogans were raised condemning Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant.
Speaking about the rally, DYFI district secretary Dinesh Raja said, "Condemnation was expressed regarding the Chief Justice's remarks. The Central government bears the duty of providing employment opportunities to the youth. The Central government had pledged to provide jobs to two crore young people. However, to date, it has failed to create employment opportunities for educated graduates. It is absolutely unacceptable that the judge spoke about the youth without first condemning the central government for its failure to employ educated young people."
In Chennai, the DYFI staged a protest rally in Chennai to condemn unemployment and demand that jobs be provided to unemployed youth.
The rally, which commenced near Chitra Theatre in Egmore, Chennai, concluded near the Ramada Hotel. The youth participating in the rally carried placards bearing slogans such as "Provide Jobs" and "Employment is My Right, Not a Concession."
Speaking to reporters following the event, Karthik, DYFI coordinator, said, "Across all districts of Tamil Nadu, the DYFI is currently conducting protests demanding that the Indian government ensure employment for unemployed youth. We cannot accept the remarks made by a judge regarding the youth."
He further alleged that "the Central Government promised to create 20 million jobs annually but has failed to fulfil that promise."