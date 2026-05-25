ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt Across Tamil Nadu In Support Of 'Cockroach People's Party'

Chennai/Coimbatore/Madurai: A rally spearheaded by youths, who identified themselves as ‘cockroaches’, was held in Madurai on Sunday to highlight issues such as unemployment, examination irregularities, and rising petrol and diesel prices.

Allegations recently surfaced that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had likened unemployed youths to ‘cockroaches.’ In response to this remark, Abhijit Dipke launched a social media account titled the "Cockroach Janata Party" to register his protest against the Chief Justice's comments. Within just a few days, this social media-based entity gained national prominence.

Against this backdrop, protesting youths in Madurai dubbed the protest meeting as "Madurai Unemployed Cockroaches' Rally" to draw attention to pressing social issues, including unemployment, examination malpractices, and fuel price hikes. The procession marched from the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Madurai to the Tamukkam Grounds, drawing participation from a large number of young people.

Speaking about the rally, district coordinator Selva said, "The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India recently remarked that youths are becoming a nuisance, akin to cockroaches and parasites. Following this, young people—who are already grappling with unemployment and livelihood crises—have chosen to embrace the 'cockroach' label and are uniting across the country.”

The social media pages associated with this movement have been blocked, and efforts are reportedly underway to arrest the individual who initiated it. According to protesters, this movement should be viewed as a legitimate expression of youth dissent; any attempt to suppress it would be fundamentally undemocratic.

Selva continued, "Young people engaged in the delivery sector have been severely affected by the rise in petrol and diesel prices. Youths working for companies like Zomato and Swiggy are paid only ₹15 per kilometre. They were paid this same amount even when petrol prices stood at ₹85. Now, even after the price has surged to ₹105, they continue to receive the very same amount."

Furthermore, noting that issues such as the NEET question paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Centre have sparked widespread discontent among the youth, Selva added.

He remarked, "The NEET examination has rendered the medical aspirations of poor and underprivileged students an unattainable dream. Compounding this issue, a question paper leak has occurred. Moreover, irregularities continue to plague various other competitive examinations."

In Coimbatore, a similar rally was held in support of the 'Cockroach Movement.’ Participants strongly urged the government to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth.