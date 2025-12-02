ETV Bharat / state

Protests at Tezpur University Escalate Amid Corruption Allegations, Campus Paralysed For Six Days

"The deadlock is mainly due to lack of government intervention. The Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, is headed by the Vice-Chancellor. With the VC absent, the Registrar is holding charge, yet a meeting of this crucial committee should have been held immediately."

Partha Choudhury, secretary of the Non-Teaching Staff Association, said, "The academic block has been shut for six days. The students are angry as the government has not taken up the matter seriously. We are trying our best to resolve the situation at the earliest, keeping their demands in mind."

The academic and administrative buildings of Tezpur University have remained shut for the past six days due to student agitation. Also, students have set up a blockade at the main Jyoti Gate, preventing anyone from entering the campus and staging sit-in demonstrations. Protesters have set up banners along all roads within the university. Employees of the university have also joined in the protest and gathered near the main gate in solidarity.

Students complained that despite allegations of large-scale corruption within the university and the Governor’s order for an inquiry, no result has emerged till now. What began as a campus protest on September 22 has now spilled onto the streets with the main Jyoti Gate of the university being blocked since Friday.

Tezpur: Protests continue at Tezpur Central University, leaving all academic and administrative activities paralysed for the last six days.

Nipu Boruah, a student of the university said, "For 72 days now, students have been protesting. We want discussions on exam-related issues. We have spoken to the faculty, but no solution has surfaced. Since September 22 VC Shambhu Nath Singh has gone mission from the university. Neither the Centre nor the state government has taken any decision. Today, we heard some verbal assurances from the Centre and will be relieved only when an official notification is received."

Banners across all roads in the campus (ETV Bharat)

Regarding the examinations scheduled from December 3, he said, "Exams are the benchmark to test oneself. Discussions on this issue are still underway. We expect an official statement from the university today. We are hopeful that the VC will be removed and a new Vice-Chancellor appointed soon."

The crisis deepened with reports that the university’s electricity bill of over Rs 50,000 remains unpaid. Wi-Fi bills have not been cleared, the medical unit is running out of medicines, and there is a shortage of diesel. Meanwhile, the Finance Officer and two other officials are reportedly absconding.

Tezpur Central University campus (ETV Bharat)

In the midst of the turmoil, Assam Sahitya Sabha’s chief secretary Debojit Bora joined the protest organised by students and teachers on Monday. Speaking to the media, he said, "We are deeply saddened by the situation at Tezpur Central University. We urge the higher authorities to resolve this issue immediately. After speaking with the protesters, we understand their mental state. Their grievances are genuine and not difficult to address."

He said that the Sabha would write to the authorities after discussing the matter with its president and would take all necessary steps to ensure restoration of a healthy academic environment in the interest of the Assamese community.

Centre Clarifies on Absentee Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile the Union Ministry of Education on Monday responded to concerns raised in the Lok Sabha regarding the prolonged absence of the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University since September 22, 2025. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi had sought details on administrative disruptions, alleged irregularities, and steps taken by the Centre to address the situation.

Replying to unstarred Question No. 9, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said that Central Universities function as autonomous institutions governed by their respective Acts and Statutes. He clarified that under the Tezpur University Act, 1993, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor is mandated to discharge the duties of the Vice-Chancellor in case of vacancy or non-availability. If the Pro-Vice-Chancellor is also unavailable, the senior-most professor is authorised to take charge until the Vice-Chancellor resumes duty or a new appointment is made.

On the allegations of large-scale irregularities, including issues in security guard appointments, labour law violations, and procurement of library books and e-resources, the Minister informed the House that the fact-finding committee has already submitted its report to the Governor.

The Ministry did not specify any intervention by a Central team, reiterating instead the statutory autonomy of Central Universities in managing their internal administrative affairs.