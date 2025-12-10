ETV Bharat / state

Protest In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh Over Ethanol Plant, Around A Dozen Cops Injured

A car set ablaze by protestors ( ETV Bharat )

Hanumangarh: A farmers' protest against an under-construction ethanol factory near Rathikheda village in Tibbi area of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan turned violent as the agitators clashed with police and went on a rampage. As the protestors set several vehicles on fire and vandalised the under-construction factory, police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shelling to bring the situation under control. However, it did not help as the situation further escalated forcing the police personnel to retreat. Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was injured in the clash and was admitted to the Hanumangarh District Hospital. Section 163 of the e Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita been imposed in Tibbi area. Around 500 personnel from six police station, led by Superintendent of Police Harishankar, have been deployed in Tibbi to prevent any further disturbances. Following the outbreak of violence, the administration shut down internet services in Tibbi and surrounding villages. Schools and markets were also closed as a precautionary measure.