Protest In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh Over Ethanol Plant, Around A Dozen Cops Injured
The locals and farmers have been opposing construction of Asia's largest ethanol factory near Rathikeda for some months.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST
Hanumangarh: A farmers' protest against an under-construction ethanol factory near Rathikheda village in Tibbi area of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan turned violent as the agitators clashed with police and went on a rampage.
As the protestors set several vehicles on fire and vandalised the under-construction factory, police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shelling to bring the situation under control. However, it did not help as the situation further escalated forcing the police personnel to retreat.
Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was injured in the clash and was admitted to the Hanumangarh District Hospital. Section 163 of the e Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita been imposed in Tibbi area. Around 500 personnel from six police station, led by Superintendent of Police Harishankar, have been deployed in Tibbi to prevent any further disturbances.
Following the outbreak of violence, the administration shut down internet services in Tibbi and surrounding villages. Schools and markets were also closed as a precautionary measure.
संगरिया विधायक @AbhimanyuP00NIA जी आज टिब्बी किसान महापंचायत में सम्मिलित हुए थे और किसानों की मांगों का समर्थन करते हुए पुलिस द्वारा किए गए बल प्रयोग में चोटिल हो गए।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 10, 2025
मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। हम किसानों के अधिकारों और न्याय की लड़ाई में उनका साथ…
Reports said, Asia's largest ethanol factory is being constructed at Chak 4 RK near Rathikheda, at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore. However, locals have been stating that the factory poses a risk of pollution in the area. Villagers and farmer organizations have been protesting over the issue for the last several months.
Farmer leaders said they had sought talks with the District Collector along with a written response on closing the factory by 2 pm on Wednesday. But as the response was not received, the farmers marched towards the factory and demolished the factory's boundary wall using tractors.
The protestors pelted bricks and stones at the police personnel. Police said around a dozen personnel were injured in the assault and were admitted to the Tibbi Community Health Centre. The farmers also set three police vehicles on fire. Two battalions of the Border Home Guard were deployed at the spot for security, but the situation worsened as the crowd swelled, said police.
हनुमानगढ़ के टिब्बी में किसान आंदोलन के दौरान पुलिस के बल प्रयोग की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 10, 2025
इस आंदोलन के दौरान किसानों की आवाज उठा रहे युवा कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं विधायक श्री अभिमन्यु पूनिया के घायल होने का समाचार है।
भाजपा सरकार को किसानों से इतनी नफरत क्यों है? किसानों…
MP Kuldeep Indora stated that the factory's construction would give rise pollution and impact farmers' livelihoods. He stated that Congress stands with the farmers and is attempting to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, CPI(M), and several farmers' organizations supported the protest during a meeting attended by Sriganganagar MP Kuldeep Indora, Sangaria MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, former Bhadra MLA Balwan Poonia, CPI(M) leader Mangej Chaudhary, and leaders from farmers' organizations across Haryana and Punjab.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot posted on social media that Poonia had attended the Tibbi Kisan Mahapanchayat on the day and was injured in police action. "I pray to God for his speedy recovery. We will continue to support farmers in their fight for rights and justice," he said.
