Haryana: Protesting Municipal Employees' Leader Has Narrow Escape During Effigy Burning
The strike by sanitation workers and fire brigade employees continued for the 13th consecutive day on Tuesday in support of their demands.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Ambala: In a bizarre accident, a protester sustained injuries when the protesting sanitation workers burnt an effigy of Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies’ Minister Vipul Goyal in Ambala on Tuesday. Sewa Ram Bohat, Vice President of Municipal Employees Union of Haryana, had a narrow escape as the fire was quickly brought under control.
The strike by sanitation workers and fire brigade employees called by the Municipal Employees Union of Haryana, continued for the 13th consecutive day on Tuesday in support of their demands.
Under the leadership of Bohat, the protesting employees organized a mock funeral procession of the minister that passed through the city's main markets and reached Ambala Cantt Sadar Bazar Chowk where the employees raised slogans and torched an effigy.
Bohat accused the government of breaking its promise regarding the employees' demands. He said, "Talks were held with the Local Bodies Minister on May 13 but no solution was found. The government is reneging on its promise forcing us to go on strike."
Just when the effigy was torched, the fire flared up engulfing Bohat. However, the bystanders quickly took control of the situation and extinguished the flames. Following the incident, chaos prevailed at the scene for some time. The protesters have stated that their protest will continue until their demands are met.
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