ETV Bharat / state

Haryana: Protesting Municipal Employees' Leader Has Narrow Escape During Effigy Burning

Ambala: In a bizarre accident, a protester sustained injuries when the protesting sanitation workers burnt an effigy of Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies’ Minister Vipul Goyal in Ambala on Tuesday. Sewa Ram Bohat, Vice President of Municipal Employees Union of Haryana, had a narrow escape as the fire was quickly brought under control.

The strike by sanitation workers and fire brigade employees called by the Municipal Employees Union of Haryana, continued for the 13th consecutive day on Tuesday in support of their demands.

Under the leadership of Bohat, the protesting employees organized a mock funeral procession of the minister that passed through the city's main markets and reached Ambala Cantt Sadar Bazar Chowk where the employees raised slogans and torched an effigy.