ETV Bharat / state

Protesters Seek Remains Of Kashmir Youth Two Weeks After Killed In Alleged Army Encounter

Srinagar: Seventeen days after the killing of Rashid Ahmad Mughal in an army encounter in Ganderbal district, residents and relatives of the 29-year-old held a peaceful protest demanding the return of his mortal remains for burial. The community has also called for transparency in the ongoing magisterial inquiry, ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor.

Dozens of youths from Chunt Waliwar village in the district held a peaceful protest today, marching through the lanes while raising slogans and carrying a banner bearing Mughal’s photo.

Protesters said that more than two weeks have passed, yet the inquiry has not been made public, and Mughal’s family has not been informed of its progress. “We don’t know yet about the inquiry report so far. We urge the LG administration to hand over the mortal remains of Mughal to his family,” said Nasir Khan, one of the protestors.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) functionary Iltija Mufti had visited the Mughal family and supported their demands. The party had condemned the killing and declared him its worker.