ETV Bharat / state

Protesters Place Puppies On Official's Table To Highlight Stray Dog Menace

The image shows Shiv Sena (UBT) district youth wing functionary Vikram Randhave pulling out the dogs from two sacks and placing them on the table of Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat. ( PTI )

Nashik: A protest over the growing stray-dog menace in Maharashtra’s Nashik district took an unusual turn when the protesters brought two puppies into a municipal office and released them on the chief officer’s table.

A viral video of the incident on Wednesday shows Shiv Sena (UBT) district youth wing functionary Vikram Randhave pulling out the dogs from two sacks and placing them on the table of Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat.

“We have been trying to highlight the stray dog menace to you for the last six months, but you ignored our pleas,” Randhave is seen telling the stunned official, who informs him that the civic body has already issued work tenders to deal with the stray dog menace.

“If you fail to act, we will bring more dogs to your office next time. We will also bring children and women affected by the problem,” Randhave said, announcing the sequel to this “who let the dogs out” drama. Randhave also placed a garland made of currency notes around the chief officer’s table to protest the civic administration’s handling of the issue.

He claimed that more than 400 stray dogs roam the Nagar Panchayat limits and that over 100 residents suffer dog-bite injuries every month. The stray dog menace has affected children, senior citizens and motorists, he said, adding that victims have to undergo painful treatment after being bitten. It was not clear if Randhave’s had his party’s backing behind the protest.