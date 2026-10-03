ETV Bharat / state

Protesters Demanding Release Of Bangladeshi Hindu Monk Scuffle With Police In Kolkata

Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) workers and supporters during a rally, from Sealdah to the Bangladesh High Commission Office, demanding the release of Bangladeshi Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and security for the minorities living in Bangladesh, in Kolkata on Saturday, October 3, 2026. ( ANI )

Kolkata: Monks and activists of various Hindutva outfits and BJP ally Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) demanding the release of jailed Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on Saturday scuffled with the police in Kolkata during their march to the neighbouring country's deputy high commission. The protesters sought to break through barricades set up by Kolkata Police near the diplomatic mission in the Beckbagan area, leading to a scuffle.

After their failed attempt, the agitators staged a sit-in on the road outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, raising slogans demanding the release of Das, better known as Chinmoy Prabhu, who has been jailed since 2024. The protesters alleged that the Hindu monk had been kept in custody for a prolonged period without a proper trial.

"Chinmoy Prabhu remains under incarceration under the successive Yunus and BNP regimes in Bangladesh for being a Hindu monk. He did not take part in any violence and had to seek parole for his mother's death. We demand his immediate release," an NCPI activist said.