ETV Bharat / state

Protesters Clash With Police During Demolition Of Portion Of Mosque In Ujjain; 'People Cooperating', Says Collector

Ujjain: Muslims in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday voluntarily demolished part of a mosque to pave way for road widening as part of developmental works ahead of the 'Simhastha Mela' 2028 after a minor clash between police and protesters. Police have arrested the state president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ahead of his march to the religious place.

The demolition comes a day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated the demolition of his over 50-year-old ancestral house in the city as part of the project.

It is understood that a portion of the Shahi Masjid located at Chhatri Chowk falls within the scope of this project. Tensions arose on Monday during the demolition of a part of the mosque. Members of the Muslim community reportedly pelted stones at the police in protest against the demolition. In retaliation, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. One police officer was injured in the stone-pelting incident. However, members of the community later voluntarily demolished the section of the religious site by mutual agreement.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said that people are voluntarily cooperating in removing their houses or religious structures that fall within the path of the road widening project for the Simhastha Mela 2028.

Singh said that a portion of the Shahi Masjid located at Chhatri Chowk is also being voluntarily removed by members of the community.

“This serves as a positive example of cooperation and coordination among all communities. I appeal to everyone not to pay heed to any rumors and to maintain peace and harmony. We are receiving everyone's cooperation in the preparations for the Simhastha," he said.

Singh said that a large number of devotees are expected to attend the Simhastha Mela 2028 for which road widening and other construction activities are being carried out in accordance with the master plan to ensure better facilities and arrangements for the devotees.

"Houses, shops, and religious sites falling within the scope of the road widening project are being voluntarily removed by the members of the respective communities."

Ujjain City Qazi appeals against rumors

Ujjain City Qazi Khali Kurre Rahman has appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors. In a video message, he stated that the matter regarding the mosque was resolved overnight through mutual consent.