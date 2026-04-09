ETV Bharat / state

Protest Rallies Across Manipur Valley Districts Against Bomb Attack, Demand Arrest Of Perpetrators

Security personnel patrol during curfew hours in Imphal on Thursday, April 09, 2026. Curfew was imposed following the killing of two toddlers from Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district in a suspected rocket attack earlier this week ( IANS )

Imphal: Defying curfew, thousands of demonstrators across five valley districts of Manipur held protest rallies and burnt tyres against the bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children in Bishnupur district.

At Tiddim Line in Imphal West district, hundreds of people under the aegis of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation staged a rally from its office near Kwakeithel, denouncing the killings and demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Several children, holding posters of the two minors killed in the attack, also attended the rally, which was stopped by security forces from advancing further near Kwakeithel. Later, representatives of AMUCO and others were escorted to meet Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh to address their concerns.

On April 7, a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were killed when suspected militants hurled a bomb at their house at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district. Soon after the incident, a mob of around 500 protesters stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few hundred metres from Tronglaobi, and engaged in vandalism and burning of security vehicles.