Protest Over Student's Death At School In Odisha's Koraput

Koraput: A day after a Class III student died and two others sustained injuries after an information board at their residential school in Dhamanahandi panchayat fell on them, the deceased's parents along with former MP from Nabarangpur Pradeep Majhi and former MLA from Kotpad Chandrasekhar Majhi, staged a road blockade alleging the mishap was caused due to negligence of authorities.

The protest ended after police and District Welfare Officer Suresh Kumar Thandi arrived at the spot. Thandi said on Wednesday morning, some students of the Gandhinagar Government Unnat Ashram School in Dhamanahandi panchayat, under Kotpad police station limits, were brushing their teeth when a section of a five-feet high notice boardbroke off and fell on some of them.

Premanand Bhatra, a resident of Suniguda village in Gumuda panchayat died on the spot. Another student was seriously injured, but has since returned home after being treated at a hospital. Majhi, Chandrashekhar and their supporters and the deceased's parents alleged Premanand's death was not an accident but murder.