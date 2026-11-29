ETV Bharat / state

Protest Marches Taken Out Against Punjab CM Over Unemployment, Drug Abuse

Sangrur: A protest was staged by the unemployed youth outside the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur to press for their demand including the creation of jobs and the reinstatement of teachers who were removed from service.

The protest was organised by Berozgar Sanjha Morcha (Joint Front of the Unemployed). The unemployed teachers and members of the joint front were bundled into vehicles by police and taken into custody. As the police tried to foil the march, a scuffle broke out with the protesters.

The demands included fresh recruitment, reinstatement of 253 teachers who have been removed from service, regularisation of contractual employees and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. The youth have threatened to intensify their protest in case their demands are not met.

The unemployed youth have been on an indefinite protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Sangrur. The protestors said that the government remained unmoved and didn’t pay heed to their demands.

Sinder Kaur, a female protester, said that they have been waiting for the last five years for the government to make recruitments, but it has done nothing so far. "Vacancies for master cadre teachers, lecturers, and other posts should be filled immediately, and examination dates should also be announced.” ​Kaur said that the authorities should grant age relaxation to those who have crossed the upper age limit due to delays in recruitment.

Meanwhile, a protest was held at Parsram Chowk in Bathinda against Mann over the lack of development and rise of drug abuse in the state. Former Councilor Vijay Kumar said that they placed images of CM Mann “on vegetables” as there is hardly a place left in Punjab where his photographs have not been displayed.

“Even though no developmental work has taken place in Punjab, Mann ranks first in the country when it comes to publicity through posters. Development is visible only on posters, while drug abuse is on the rise and gangs are active in Punjab.” He said that the Chief Minister seems to be only concerned with displaying his own photographs.