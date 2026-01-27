ETV Bharat / state

Protest In Jodhpur Demands Release Of Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Calls For Protection Of Constitution

Jodhpur: A protest was held on Tuesday at the Jodhpur Collectorate demanding the release of noted environmentalist and Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The demonstration coincided with the arrival of the “Constitutional Rights Awareness Foot March,” which began from Bakhasar village in Jaisalmer district on January 14 and reached Jodhpur on Tuesday.

The activists participating in the march raised slogans demanding Sonam Wangchuk’s immediate release and called for the protection and implementation of the Constitution in its original form. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India and the Governor, urging intervention in the matter.

The foot march was led by Tararam Mehna, Convenor of the Rashtriya Moolnivasi Sangh. Covering several villages and major towns along the India–Pakistan border region, the first phase of the march began from Bakhasar on Makar Sankranti and concluded at Jodhpur Central Jail after covering a distance of around 350 kilometres, according to Sangh Vice President Bhairulal Nama.

‘Wangchuk’s release is our key demand’

Speaking to the media, Bhairulal Nama said the march had two primary demands, the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk and the implementation of the Constitution in its original spirit.