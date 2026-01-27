Protest In Jodhpur Demands Release Of Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Calls For Protection Of Constitution
Published : January 27, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Jodhpur: A protest was held on Tuesday at the Jodhpur Collectorate demanding the release of noted environmentalist and Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The demonstration coincided with the arrival of the “Constitutional Rights Awareness Foot March,” which began from Bakhasar village in Jaisalmer district on January 14 and reached Jodhpur on Tuesday.
The activists participating in the march raised slogans demanding Sonam Wangchuk’s immediate release and called for the protection and implementation of the Constitution in its original form. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India and the Governor, urging intervention in the matter.
The foot march was led by Tararam Mehna, Convenor of the Rashtriya Moolnivasi Sangh. Covering several villages and major towns along the India–Pakistan border region, the first phase of the march began from Bakhasar on Makar Sankranti and concluded at Jodhpur Central Jail after covering a distance of around 350 kilometres, according to Sangh Vice President Bhairulal Nama.
‘Wangchuk’s release is our key demand’
Speaking to the media, Bhairulal Nama said the march had two primary demands, the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk and the implementation of the Constitution in its original spirit.
“Sonam Wangchuk has received awards from 28 countries and has been honoured in India as well. He is a scientific thinker. His demand is the implementation of the Fifth and Sixth Schedule provisions in Leh-Ladakh, which the government has failed to do. Instead, he has been jailed despite committing no crime. We demand his immediate release,” Nama said.
Wangchuk jailed for four months
Sonam Wangchuk was arrested following violence that erupted during protests in Ladakh demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He was brought to Jodhpur Jail on September 26 and was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).
Wangchuk has been in custody for nearly four months. His wife has consistently denied the allegations against him. Several hearings have been held in the Supreme Court, but the petition seeking his release remains pending.
The protestors warned that if Wangchuk is not released soon and constitutional safeguards are not upheld, the movement would be intensified in the coming days.
