ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Students Seek Education Minister's Resignation, Demand Accountability And Reforms In Education Sector

Bhubaneswar: Like many other states, students have erupted in protest in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar over errors in textbooks and various issues pertaining to the education sector in the state.

Hundreds of students have taken to the streets along with their parents demanding the resignation of state Education Minister Nityanand Gond. The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction over issues such as incorrect information, typographical errors and inconsistencies in school textbooks.

The protesters questioned how such glaring errors went unnoticed left in the process of preparing and checking textbooks for school students.

The students, who are protesting over the issues at Bhubaneswar's Mahatma Gandhi Marg said their objective is to bring to the attention of the government several issues pertaining to the education sector in the state. The protesters demanded a permanent solution to the problems by involving students in education-related deliberations and decisions. Parents and teachers also demanded increased accountability and transparency in the education system.