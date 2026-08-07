Odisha: Students Seek Education Minister's Resignation, Demand Accountability And Reforms In Education Sector
The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction over issues such as incorrect information, typographical errors and inconsistencies in school textbooks, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Like many other states, students have erupted in protest in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar over errors in textbooks and various issues pertaining to the education sector in the state.
Hundreds of students have taken to the streets along with their parents demanding the resignation of state Education Minister Nityanand Gond. The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction over issues such as incorrect information, typographical errors and inconsistencies in school textbooks.
The protesters questioned how such glaring errors went unnoticed left in the process of preparing and checking textbooks for school students.
The students, who are protesting over the issues at Bhubaneswar's Mahatma Gandhi Marg said their objective is to bring to the attention of the government several issues pertaining to the education sector in the state. The protesters demanded a permanent solution to the problems by involving students in education-related deliberations and decisions. Parents and teachers also demanded increased accountability and transparency in the education system.
One of the demands of the protesters is the withdrawal of the National Education Policy.
Pushpalata Dash, a PG student of History at FM College, Balasore, said, 'Everyone should have the right to equal education. But education is being privatized here. Even as thousands of errors have been pointed out in the textbooks from Class I to VIII, the government is denying it".
She said Gond must resign. "The government should try to bring an education reform in the state immediately", said Pushpalata. Pappu Raut, a PG student of Political Science at Utkal University, said, "At the national level, former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. The education system in the state is also in dire straits and hence Gond must resign immediately".
Raut said school children are being taught the wrong subjects. The students have warned that if the demands are not met, the agitation will be further intensified. They said, a protest like the one in Delhi's Jantar Mantar will be staged in the next phase.
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