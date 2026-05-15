Protest Erupts Over Demolition Of 12 Temples In Rajkot; Devotees Take to Streets to Save Hanuman Temple
Protesters chanted 'Ramdhun' in an apparent attempt to dissuade the municipal authorities from razing the temple.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Rajkot: The hammer of the local municipality fell on as many as 12 temples across Rajkot, with enraged devotees staging a sit-in on Mavadi Main Road to save a Hanuman temple.
The demolition drive targeting small temples and shrines was conducted by Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) as they were encroaching upon public roads and obstructing traffic flow. To prevent any unrest, the administration opted to carry out the demolition during the night hours. The entire demolition process commenced at 1:30 AM on Friday and continued until 5 AM. To facilitate this operation, the administration enlisted the assistance of the Fire Department, PGVCL, the Vigilance Department, and the local police.
As soon as the locals came to know about the demolitions, a large number of them took to the streets late at night in a bid to save the Hanuman temple from demolition. The protesters were chanting 'Ramdhun' (devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Rama) in an apparent attempt to dissuade the municipal authorities from razing the temple.
The Kesariya Hanuman Temple is situated on the road near Mavadi Chowk, in proximity to the Malviya Nagar Police Station.
At around 4 AM, altercations broke out between municipal officials and devotees, who argued that the temple was in no way obstructing traffic. Following assurances that the temple would only be downsized within the next 48 hours, only a small part of the structure encroaching upon the road was demolished, preventing the tense situation from escalating further.
Notably, the entire demolition drive was carried out by a team of municipal officers and staff, equipped with bulldozers and other tools, accompanied by a large force of policemen and a PGVCL (power utility) team.
A section of locals claimed that despite a Dargah being located on the road just 500 meters away from the temple, action was taken selectively against the temple without issuing a prior notice.
They asserted: "We are willing to reach a compromise, but we will not allow the temple to be demolished." Subsequently, an official assured the locals that instead of demolishing the temple, it would be downsized.
Contrary to the claims made by locals, the RMC maintained that a prior demolition notice was issued to the temple authority. "Despite the existence of numerous encroachments across Rajkot, the municipal corporation has failed to take any action elsewhere. Our temple — a 45-year-old site that serves as a centre of faith— is being unfairly targeted," remarked Hitesh Dabhi, the temple priest.
Altogether 12 encroachments in the form of temples and shrines were removed during the drive, including nine located within the jurisdiction of the Malaviya Nagar Police Station alone.