ETV Bharat / state

Protest Erupts Over Demolition Of 12 Temples In Rajkot; Devotees Take to Streets to Save Hanuman Temple

Rajkot: The hammer of the local municipality fell on as many as 12 temples across Rajkot, with enraged devotees staging a sit-in on Mavadi Main Road to save a Hanuman temple.

The demolition drive targeting small temples and shrines was conducted by Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) as they were encroaching upon public roads and obstructing traffic flow. To prevent any unrest, the administration opted to carry out the demolition during the night hours. The entire demolition process commenced at 1:30 AM on Friday and continued until 5 AM. To facilitate this operation, the administration enlisted the assistance of the Fire Department, PGVCL, the Vigilance Department, and the local police.

As soon as the locals came to know about the demolitions, a large number of them took to the streets late at night in a bid to save the Hanuman temple from demolition. The protesters were chanting 'Ramdhun' (devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Rama) in an apparent attempt to dissuade the municipal authorities from razing the temple.

The Kesariya Hanuman Temple is situated on the road near Mavadi Chowk, in proximity to the Malviya Nagar Police Station.

At around 4 AM, altercations broke out between municipal officials and devotees, who argued that the temple was in no way obstructing traffic. Following assurances that the temple would only be downsized within the next 48 hours, only a small part of the structure encroaching upon the road was demolished, preventing the tense situation from escalating further.