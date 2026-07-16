ETV Bharat / state

Protest Erupts Over Cutting Of Trees In Uttarakhand For Highway Expansion

Doiwala/Rishikesh: As Uttarakhand celebrated the traditional folk festival 'Harela' with plantation drives on Thursday, environmentalists observed 'Black Harela' near the 'Saat Mod' area on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway, protesting the proposed felling of nearly 3,000 trees for a four-lane road-widening project.

For the past several days, environmentalists, locals and social organisations have been camping at the site, opposing the tree cutting. They say it is contradictory to promote plantation drives on Harela while simultaneously removing thousands of trees for development.

On Thursday, dozens of protesters dressed in black observed the festival as 'Black Harela', protesting the destruction of Uttarakhand's green cover. Standing beside a tree estimated to be more than 50 years old, environmentalist Shalu appealed to the public to recognise its value.

"You won't see this tree tomorrow. Take a last look at it today. Does the government want to turn this place into a desert or a concrete jungle? Even the person operating the saw rests under the shade of these very trees when tired. The officials and staff who stop the protesters also relieve their fatigue in the shade of these trees," Shalu said.