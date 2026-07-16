Protest Erupts Over Cutting Of Trees In Uttarakhand For Highway Expansion
Environmentalists accuse authorities of undermining Harela's message as trees are cut for the Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh four-lane highway project.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Doiwala/Rishikesh: As Uttarakhand celebrated the traditional folk festival 'Harela' with plantation drives on Thursday, environmentalists observed 'Black Harela' near the 'Saat Mod' area on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway, protesting the proposed felling of nearly 3,000 trees for a four-lane road-widening project.
For the past several days, environmentalists, locals and social organisations have been camping at the site, opposing the tree cutting. They say it is contradictory to promote plantation drives on Harela while simultaneously removing thousands of trees for development.
On Thursday, dozens of protesters dressed in black observed the festival as 'Black Harela', protesting the destruction of Uttarakhand's green cover. Standing beside a tree estimated to be more than 50 years old, environmentalist Shalu appealed to the public to recognise its value.
आज शाम परेड ग्राउंड, देहरादून। उत्तराखंड और देहरादून में जंगलों और पेड़ों की रक्षा के लिए कई युवा, महिलाएं, बुजुर्ग उपस्थित थे। भारी बरसात के बावजूद हरेला की पूर्व संध्या पर पब्लिक का आक्रोश, अपेक्षाएं, एकता काबिले तारीफ रही। आप, हम सब को ऊपर वाले और ताकत दें, प्रदेश को सही… pic.twitter.com/91F1iZo1wy— Anoop Nautiyal (@Anoopnautiyal1) July 15, 2026
"You won't see this tree tomorrow. Take a last look at it today. Does the government want to turn this place into a desert or a concrete jungle? Even the person operating the saw rests under the shade of these very trees when tired. The officials and staff who stop the protesters also relieve their fatigue in the shade of these trees," Shalu said.
Environmentalist Sudhir Joshi said that the tree felling was carried out in violation of regulations. "Large trees are being cut with heavy machinery, causing damage to surrounding trees in the process. It takes years for a tree to grow and only a few minutes to cut it down," he said.
Another protester, Rajiv, said the day symbolised grief rather than celebration. "Today, we are observing 'Black Harela.' For us, this is a dark day. On one hand, the government plants green trees merely for a show, while on the other, they are felling trees that have stood for years," he said.
According to project details, around 3,000 trees are proposed to be felled for the Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh four-lane widening project, which aims to ease traffic congestion.
Residents and environmental groups argue that improving road connectivity should not come at the cost of destroying thousands of trees. They have urged the administration to explore alternative solutions that would allow development while preserving the region's greenery.
Officials associated with the project maintain that the road widening is intended to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety by removing the sharp bends.
The protests have drawn support from the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) as well as several social organisations, which have called on the administration to suspend the tree felling and adopt a developmental plan that safeguards the state's ecological heritage.
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