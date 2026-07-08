ETV Bharat / state

Protest Erupts in Meerut Over Student's Murder; Family Demands Arrest Of Remaining Accused

Meerut: Family members of a college student murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in May, along with members of the Dalit community, staged a protest outside the Collectorate on Wednesday and demanded the arrest of the remaining accused.

The protesters reached the Collectorate to submit a memorandum, but later sat on the road, raised slogans and blocked traffic. Police officials attempted to persuade them to clear the road, which lead to a heated exchange. When the protesters refused to disperse, police used mild force to remove them.

As a precautionary measure, heavy police deployment was made in and around the Collectorate to maintain law and order. Additional District Magistrate (City) Brijesh Kumar and the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) reached the spot and tried to convince the demonstrators to end the blockade. However, the protesters insisted that the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) visit the site and address their concerns.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey later arrived at the protest venue with additional police personnel. Speaking to reporters, Brijesh Kumar said the victim's family and members of the community had come to submit a memorandum regarding their demands. He clarified that the Collectorate gate had been closed for security reasons and to maintain law and order, not to prevent dialogue.

"The administration stands firmly with the victim's family. We have held discussions with the protesters and assured them that a fair investigation is being conducted. Their legitimate demands and grievances will be placed before the higher authorities," he said.

The protesters alleged that the student was brutally murdered on May 17 and that although the family had named three individuals in the murder complaint, police have arrested only one accused while the others remain at large.