ETV Bharat / state

Protest Brews Over Takeover of Planetarium Museum Heritage Building By Kerala Higher Education Council

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) to take possession of a heritage building inside the prestigious Science and Technology Museum and Planetarium campus at PMG Junction has triggered outrage among scientists, educators, astronomy enthusiasts and science activists, who describe it as a setback to Kerala's scientific movement.

A notice pasted on the building entrance states that the structure was handed over to the Council through Government Order No. 819/2026/HEDN dated July 10, 2026, and that possession was formally taken on July 16. Entry has since been restricted to authorised personnel of the Council.

The Planetarium (ETV Bharat)

For the scientific community, however, the issue goes far beyond the transfer of a government building.

"What we are losing is not merely a building. We are losing a public scientific space built over decades to nurture curiosity, critical thinking and scientific temper among ordinary citizens and children," said members of the scientific community opposing the move.

Established in the late 20th century and located inside the iconic Science and Technology Museum and Planetarium campus in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, the heritage building houses museum which has been functioning as a hub for public engagement with science through exhibitions, astronomy sessions and monthly lectures featuring eminent scientists and researchers from across India.

For decades, thousands of school students visited the campus every year to attend science workshops, telescope observation camps, exhibitions and interactive demonstrations.

The facility regularly hosted monthly lecture programmes featuring eminent scientists, astronomers and researchers from across India, creating a rare bridge between cutting-edge science and the public.

The heritage building is undergoing renovation and modernisation with significant public expenditure, including new exhibits and other facilities aimed at inspiring future generations of scientists.

Activists argue that re-purposing such spaces undermines decades of work in building Kerala's reputation as a state that values scientific inquiry and rational thought.

"The Higher Education Department can function from any government building. But a science museum and planetarium exist for a specific public purpose that cannot be replicated elsewhere," an activist said.

A notice pasted on the building entrance states that the structure was handed over to the Council (ETV Bharat)

KSHEC Can Function Elsewhere

Critics of the move have questioned why a public science facility is being sacrificed for administrative office when alternative locations are available.

The KSHEC, headed by Prof Achuthsankar S Nair, is reportedly planning a three-storey administrative building. Activists argue that the KSHEC already has access to multiple government institutions and campuses that could accommodate its expansion requirements.