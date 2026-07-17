Protest Brews Over Takeover of Planetarium Museum Heritage Building By Kerala Higher Education Council
For decades, school students visited the campus every year to attend science workshops, exhibitions and other sessions.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A decision by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) to take possession of a heritage building inside the prestigious Science and Technology Museum and Planetarium campus at PMG Junction has triggered outrage among scientists, educators, astronomy enthusiasts and science activists, who describe it as a setback to Kerala's scientific movement.
A notice pasted on the building entrance states that the structure was handed over to the Council through Government Order No. 819/2026/HEDN dated July 10, 2026, and that possession was formally taken on July 16. Entry has since been restricted to authorised personnel of the Council.
For the scientific community, however, the issue goes far beyond the transfer of a government building.
"What we are losing is not merely a building. We are losing a public scientific space built over decades to nurture curiosity, critical thinking and scientific temper among ordinary citizens and children," said members of the scientific community opposing the move.
Established in the late 20th century and located inside the iconic Science and Technology Museum and Planetarium campus in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, the heritage building houses museum which has been functioning as a hub for public engagement with science through exhibitions, astronomy sessions and monthly lectures featuring eminent scientists and researchers from across India.
For decades, thousands of school students visited the campus every year to attend science workshops, telescope observation camps, exhibitions and interactive demonstrations.
The facility regularly hosted monthly lecture programmes featuring eminent scientists, astronomers and researchers from across India, creating a rare bridge between cutting-edge science and the public.
The heritage building is undergoing renovation and modernisation with significant public expenditure, including new exhibits and other facilities aimed at inspiring future generations of scientists.
Activists argue that re-purposing such spaces undermines decades of work in building Kerala's reputation as a state that values scientific inquiry and rational thought.
"The Higher Education Department can function from any government building. But a science museum and planetarium exist for a specific public purpose that cannot be replicated elsewhere," an activist said.
KSHEC Can Function Elsewhere
Critics of the move have questioned why a public science facility is being sacrificed for administrative office when alternative locations are available.
The KSHEC, headed by Prof Achuthsankar S Nair, is reportedly planning a three-storey administrative building. Activists argue that the KSHEC already has access to multiple government institutions and campuses that could accommodate its expansion requirements.
"KSHEC has several alternatives, including facilities associated with KTU at Vilappil and spaces within the Kerala University campus at Kariavattom. Why should a planetarium and science museum lose space meant for public science outreach?" asked an activist.
They maintain that an administrative office with nearly 50 staff can function from virtually any government building, whereas a planetarium and science museum exist for a highly specialised public purpose that cannot simply be shifted elsewhere.
However, Prof. Achuthsankar tried to defuse the concerns of the activists. "The shifting of the Kerala State Higher Education Council to the Planetarium campus is only a temporary arrangement. The move should not be interpreted as permanent takeover of the Planetarium or Science museum facilities. The Council remains committed to supporting science education and scientific temper in the society. The concerns being raised are misplaced," Achuthsankar, the vice-chairman of KSHEC, told ETV Bharat on Friday.
Article 51A(h) And Scientific Temper
Science organisations have also invoked Article 51A(h) of the Constitution, which places a fundamental duty upon every citizen: To develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.
According to activists, governments bear a moral responsibility to protect institutions that actively promote this constitutional value.
"Scientific temper cannot remain a slogan repeated in speeches while institutions that cultivate it are gradually weakened," said a senior member of the science community.
The controversy has also sparked criticism of Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan's repeated public emphasis on promoting scientific temper.
Activists argue that reducing public access to science spaces contradicts those commitments.
"Children do not develop scientific temper through government advertisements or speeches alone. They develop it by touching exhibits, looking through telescopes, attending public lectures and interacting with scientists," an astronomy enthusiast said.
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Recognition Cited
Members of the astronomy community pointed out that one of the astronomy programmes conducted from the campus recently received national recognition after being featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme last month.
The recognition, they argue, demonstrated the national significance of Kerala's grassroots science communication efforts and highlighted the role played by the planetarium ecosystem in nurturing scientific curiosity among young people.
Memorandum to Government
The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Breakthrough Science Society has already submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Higher Education Minister Roji M John seeking immediate intervention and reconsideration of the decision. The organisation has urged the government to restore the space exclusively for science outreach and public engagement activities.
City-based astronomy collective Amateur Astronomers Organisation (AASTRO) Kerala founder secretary V S Shyam warned that the issue concerns society as a whole rather than a single institution. "A massive public protest must emerge. This is a severe blow to us. If we remain silent today, we risk losing the public spaces that cultivate scientific curiosity among children and ordinary citizens," he stressed.
As debate intensifies, scientists, educators and astronomy enthusiasts are demanding that the government reconsider the move and ensure that institutions dedicated to promoting science remain accessible to the public.
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