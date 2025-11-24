22 Arrested For Using 'Pepper Spray' On Delhi Police During Protest Against Rising Air Pollution
Many police personnel sustained injuries from the pepper spray and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here, DCP said.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested 22 people on charges of blocking road, obstructing its personnel and assaulting them during a protest at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital.
On Sunday, the situation at the protest escalated when some demonstrators allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site, the official added.
At Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223, and 61(2). The second FIR was registered at the Sansad Marg Police Station, in which other protesters have been arrested. They have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5).
New Delhi District DCP Devash Mahla said, "The protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and attempted to cross barricades placed to regulate movement. Police personnel explained to them that ambulances and medical teams were stuck behind the blockade and needed urgent passage, but the protesters allegedly became "agitated".
"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," Mahla said.
The senior official informed that three to four police personnel sustained injuries from the pepper spray and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here.
Reacting to the use of posters associated with the Naxalite Madvi Hidma during the protest, Mahla said legal action will be taken in the matter. "Yes, it has been found to be true, and we are investigating it. We have registered an FIR in this regard. We are taking legal action in this matter," he said adding, "You can protest against pollution. Nobody has forbidden you. We are also very serious about pollution. But if you use the guise of pollution as a pretext to promote 'Lal Salaam' and the ideology of a political party, this will not be allowed."
The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement, said the city's worsening air quality has become a "serious risk" to public health and alleged that authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution.
It further alleged that air quality has remained in the "severe" category, while the government relies on "cosmetic measures" such as water sprinklers, cloud seeding and spraying near Air Quality Index (AQI) stations instead of finding long-term solutions to tackle the issue.
Earlier, on November 9, people had staged a similar protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Meanwhile, a thick layer of haze engulfed Delhi on Monday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 396 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and NCR, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
