22 Arrested For Using 'Pepper Spray' On Delhi Police During Protest Against Rising Air Pollution

Police and security personnel detain a protestor during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested 22 people on charges of blocking road, obstructing its personnel and assaulting them during a protest at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

On Sunday, the situation at the protest escalated when some demonstrators allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site, the official added.

At Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223, and 61(2). The second FIR was registered at the Sansad Marg Police Station, in which other protesters have been arrested. They have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5).

New Delhi District DCP Devash Mahla said, "The protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and attempted to cross barricades placed to regulate movement. Police personnel explained to them that ambulances and medical teams were stuck behind the blockade and needed urgent passage, but the protesters allegedly became "agitated".

"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," Mahla said.

The senior official informed that three to four police personnel sustained injuries from the pepper spray and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here.