Protest Against Rising Air Pollution In Delhi Turns Ugly As Police Personnel 'Pepper Sprayed'
Published : November 23, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST
New Delhi: A group of protesters demonstrating at the India Gate over rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site on Sunday.
Police said three to four police personnel sustained injuries from the pepper spray and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
The protesters had assembled near the India Gate and were holding a demonstration demanding action on Delhi's 'very poor' air quality. They were later removed by police personnel. "Some of the protesters had entered the C-hexagon and attempted to cross the barricades put up to restrict movement. We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access, but they got very agitated," a senior officer said.
The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.
"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said. The protestors were subsequently removed from the C-hexagon to avoid traffic disruption.
New Delhi District DCP Devash Mahala said, "Some protesters gathered inside the C-Hexagon and then tried to cross the barricade we had placed to restrict movement. However, they disobeyed and broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat down. We requested them to move on, as several ambulances and medical personnel were waiting behind them and needed emergency access."
He said, "We removed them from the C-Hexagon to avoid disrupting traffic. During the eviction, many protesters scuffled with the police, and several of our personnel were injured. For the first time, we saw the use of pepper spray against police personnel. Some of our officers were sprayed in the eyes. Legal action is being taken in the matter".
