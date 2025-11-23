ETV Bharat / state

Protest Against Rising Air Pollution In Delhi Turns Ugly As Police Personnel 'Pepper Sprayed'

New Delhi: A group of protesters demonstrating at the India Gate over rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site on Sunday.

Police said three to four police personnel sustained injuries from the pepper spray and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The protesters had assembled near the India Gate and were holding a demonstration demanding action on Delhi's 'very poor' air quality. They were later removed by police personnel. "Some of the protesters had entered the C-hexagon and attempted to cross the barricades put up to restrict movement. We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access, but they got very agitated," a senior officer said.

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.