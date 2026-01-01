Protest Against Shah Rukh Over Inclusion Of Bangladeshi Player In KKR
The Hindu right wing outfits warned if Bangladeshis are allowed to play in India, then they will stage a protest in front of Khan's residence.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Mathura: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has landed in the centre of a storm with less than three months to go before the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starts.
On Thursday, the All India Hindu Mahasabha and other Hindu organizations protested against Khan and blackened his posters for signing up Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore for his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. The outfits warned if Bangladeshi cricketers arrive in India to play in the IPL, then they will protest and stage a sit-in at Khan's residence in Mumbai.
Meera Rathore, District President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, courted controversy when she said, "Anyone who cuts off Shah Rukh Khan's tongue and brings it to her will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh. Shah Rukh Khan has committed a heinous act. Bangladeshi cricketers are being encouraged in IPL matches. Shah Rukh Khan has no love for India."
Rathore said, "Khan always praises Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such an actor has no right to live in India. Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and Khan is encouraging Bangladeshis".
Religious leader Dinesh Sharma said, "Film actor Shah Rukh Khan has never had any love for India. He has always given crores of rupees in aid to Pakistan and Bangladesh. There is no shortage of cricketers in India. Shah Rukh Khan earns money while living in India, but he helps Pakistan and Bangladesh."
He said, "Hindus are being murdered in Bangladesh. Yet Shah Rukh Khan is helping Bangladesh. He has no love for India. We demand from the Central government that Shah Rukh Khan's property be confiscated and he be sent to Bangladesh".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh MLA Sangeet Som also slammed Khan over the inclusion of Mustafizur Rahman in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Targeting Khan, a co-owner of the team, Som described the move as objectionable and went so far as to label him a traitor for backing the decision.
Addressing a public gathering, Som made it clear that he would oppose the participation of Bangladeshi players on Indian soil. As of now, neither Khan nor the KKR management has officially responded to these allegations.
