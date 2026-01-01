ETV Bharat / state

Protest Against Shah Rukh Over Inclusion Of Bangladeshi Player In KKR

Mathura: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has landed in the centre of a storm with less than three months to go before the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starts.

On Thursday, the All India Hindu Mahasabha and other Hindu organizations protested against Khan and blackened his posters for signing up Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore for his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. The outfits warned if Bangladeshi cricketers arrive in India to play in the IPL, then they will protest and stage a sit-in at Khan's residence in Mumbai.

Meera Rathore, District President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, courted controversy when she said, "Anyone who cuts off Shah Rukh Khan's tongue and brings it to her will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh. Shah Rukh Khan has committed a heinous act. Bangladeshi cricketers are being encouraged in IPL matches. Shah Rukh Khan has no love for India."

Rathore said, "Khan always praises Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such an actor has no right to live in India. Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, and Khan is encouraging Bangladeshis".