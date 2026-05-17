ETV Bharat / state

Protest Against Demolition Drive Turns Violent In Kolkata, 3 Cops Injured

Protestors disperse after being lathicharged by the police during their protest against a recent demolition drive at Tiljala area among other issues, at Park Circus area, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 17, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: A protest against the recent bulldozer action in Kolkata's Tiljala turned violent on Sunday as demonstrators hurled stones at police personnel in the minority-dominated Park Circus area, injuring at least three officials and damaging several vehicles.

The flare-up came days after bulldozers rolled into Tiljala as part of the West Bengal government's demolition drive against alleged illegal constructions following the factory fire that killed two persons earlier this week.

On Sunday afternoon, a large number of people gathered near Park Circus Seven Point Crossing to protest against the anti-encroachment drive and attempted to block roads, police said.

As police tried to disperse, what they described as an "unlawful assembly", a section of protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, triggering chaos in the area.

Several vehicles parked along the roadside, including those carrying central forces, were vandalised, officials said.

Heavy deployment of Kolkata Police and central forces was made in the area after the clashes. Route marches and intensified patrolling were undertaken in adjoining localities to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy.

Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner Ashesh Biswas said action has already been initiated against those involved in the violence.

"Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was pelting of stones. Three of our colleagues were injured," Biswas told reporters.

"We have already arrested a few people," he said.