ETV Bharat / state

Protege-Turned-Rival Identified As Prime Suspect In Jharkhand Gangster Murder In Dehradun

Dehradun: In a breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police identified the shooters and the suspected mastermind behind the broad daylight murder of gangster Vikram Sharma near the Silver City Mall in Dehradun on Friday, February 13, police said. The Special Task Force (STF) and the Doon Police are searching for them in neighbouring states.

The police are looking into the possibility of enmity and a property dispute. Police investigations have revealed that Vikram Sharma's protege-turned-rival, Akhilesh Singh, orchestrated the murder.

Sharma was earlier targeted in broad daylight when two shooters disembarked from a motorcycle and entered the mall on foot, while an accomplice waited with a motorcycle some distance away. At around 10:15 am, the two shooters emerged from the gym inside the mall, shot Vikram Sharma on the stairs, then fled on foot and then boarded a motorcycle parked a little away.

Vikram died at the spot. This murder caused a stir, and SSP Ajay Singh was transferred, paving the way for Pramod Dobal’s appointment as Dehradun SSP.