Protege-Turned-Rival Identified As Prime Suspect In Jharkhand Gangster Murder In Dehradun
Vikram Sharma was earlier targeted by two shooters, who had entered the mall on foot, while an accomplice waited with a motorcycle some distance away.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Dehradun: In a breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police identified the shooters and the suspected mastermind behind the broad daylight murder of gangster Vikram Sharma near the Silver City Mall in Dehradun on Friday, February 13, police said. The Special Task Force (STF) and the Doon Police are searching for them in neighbouring states.
The police are looking into the possibility of enmity and a property dispute. Police investigations have revealed that Vikram Sharma's protege-turned-rival, Akhilesh Singh, orchestrated the murder.
Sharma was earlier targeted in broad daylight when two shooters disembarked from a motorcycle and entered the mall on foot, while an accomplice waited with a motorcycle some distance away. At around 10:15 am, the two shooters emerged from the gym inside the mall, shot Vikram Sharma on the stairs, then fled on foot and then boarded a motorcycle parked a little away.
Vikram died at the spot. This murder caused a stir, and SSP Ajay Singh was transferred, paving the way for Pramod Dobal’s appointment as Dehradun SSP.
Thereafter, Dehradun police contacted Jamshedpur police, seeking SSP Piyush Pandey’s cooperation in this matter. The Dehradun police are also questioning some of Vikram Sharma's close friends and relatives in connection with the murder.
"The Doon Police is working closely with the Special Task Force (STF) to investigate the incident that occurred three days ago at the Silver City Mall in Dehradun. The police have already identified the accused persons. The case will be solved very soon. Separate teams have been formed and sent to other states. All the accused will be arrested soon, “Dobal said.
According to police sources, the three accused first travelled to Haridwar and then to Dehradun, to execute the crime. One of the accused, Akhilesh Singh, has been charged for his links over 50 cases in Jharkhand under various sections, including murder. In this context, Vikram Sharma and Akhilesh Singh have considerable influence in Jharkhand.
Vikram was a gangster. who had amassed property worth crores in Jharkhand, his home state, and Uttarakhand. Police suspect that money was being sent to the shooters from Jharkhand.