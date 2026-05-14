ETV Bharat / state

Prostitution Racket Busted In Dehradun, Three Held

Dehradun: Three people were arrested during the crackdown of a prostitution racket operating in a building behind a school in the Kishan Nagar Extension of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by a joint team comprising personnel from the Cantonment police station and the anti-human trafficking unit. Police said one of those arrested has previously served jail time for involvement in the illicit flesh trade.

Acting on a tip-off, the SSP directed the joint team to conduct a surprise raid in Kishan Nagar Extension. "During the raid, three women and one man were found in a compromising situation in the rear section of a school. Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. Two of the arrested were identified as Ashish Kumar Pandey and Jang Bahadur. One of them was running the prostitution racket. Three victims were rescued, and a car has been seized from the spot," an official said.