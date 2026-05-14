Prostitution Racket Busted In Dehradun, Three Held
The accused used to lure women from other states under the pretext of offering employment, and would force them into prostitution by exploiting their vulnerabilities.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Dehradun: Three people were arrested during the crackdown of a prostitution racket operating in a building behind a school in the Kishan Nagar Extension of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Thursday.
The operation was conducted by a joint team comprising personnel from the Cantonment police station and the anti-human trafficking unit. Police said one of those arrested has previously served jail time for involvement in the illicit flesh trade.
Acting on a tip-off, the SSP directed the joint team to conduct a surprise raid in Kishan Nagar Extension. "During the raid, three women and one man were found in a compromising situation in the rear section of a school. Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession. Two of the arrested were identified as Ashish Kumar Pandey and Jang Bahadur. One of them was running the prostitution racket. Three victims were rescued, and a car has been seized from the spot," an official said.
Dehradun city circle officer Swapnil Muyal said the accused used to lure women from other states to Dehradun under the pretext of offering employment, and would force them into prostitution by exploiting their vulnerabilities and financial hardships. "A case has been registered against the accused at the Cantonment police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The police have initiated the process of providing the rescued women with necessary assistance and support," he added.
Corporator Nandini Sharma stated the victims hail from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Delhi. "They came to Dehradun in search of employment due to financial distress. However, they were forced into the illicit flesh trade by individuals who exploited their vulnerable circumstances," she added.
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