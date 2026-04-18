Proposed Kulsi Hydropower Project Triggers Protests In Assam, Meghalaya Over Displacement And Ecological Risks
The project, announced in June 2025, aims to generate electricity and support flood control and irrigation in Kamrup and Goalpara districts.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
By Kulageeta Saud
Guwahati: A proposed hydropower project on the Kulsi River is facing opposition from local residents. Student groups and environmentalists in Assam and Meghalaya have been protesting as they fear large-scale displacement and ecological damage.
The Kulsi River, which originates in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya and flows into the plains of South Kamrup district near Guwahati before merging with the Brahmaputra River, has been identified for a 55 MW hydropower-cum-irrigation project jointly planned by the governments of Assam and Meghalaya.
The project, announced in June 2025, aims to generate electricity and support flood control and irrigation in Kamrup and Goalpara districts. However, since its announcement, civic bodies, student organisations and residents from both states have been staging protests against it.
The proposed dam site is located at Ukiam, near the Assam-Meghalaya border, about 98 km from the river’s source. The project is planned at the confluence of three tributaries such as Drone, Sree and Dilma, within the Kulsi basin. According to official statements, the dam is intended to boost irrigation in surrounding districts.
Pakhiraaj Rabha, secretary of the Kulsi River Dam Protest Committee, said the project requires approximately 26 hectares of land. He said that the project could lead to the displacement of residents from around 36 villages between Ukiam and Nagarbera in Assam.
“Why is so much land required for a 55 MW project? People are questioning whether there are hidden motives, such as mining activities by large corporations,” Rabha said. He added that while the government has proposed relocating only 10 villages, the actual impact could extend to many more.
Environmentalists have also raised concerns over the potential ecological impact. Dr. Dipankar Thakuria said that the Kulsi River is home to the endangered Gangetic river dolphin, locally known as ‘Xixhu’.
“These dolphins rely on sound waves for navigation as they are nearly blind. Any alteration to the river flow due to dam construction could severely affect their survival,” he said.
He further said that the project could alter the river’s natural course, which could impact the region’s flora and fauna and disrupt the ecosystem that supports local agriculture.
Residents are apprehensive about the project’s future, especially with political developments. Locals said that although no concrete construction work has begun, the project may start after the new government is formed post elections.
“The Kulsi river and its basin sustain our livelihoods. Any disruption could have long-term consequences,” a local resident said.
Read More: