ETV Bharat / state

Proposed Kulsi Hydropower Project Triggers Protests In Assam, Meghalaya Over Displacement And Ecological Risks

By Kulageeta Saud

Guwahati: A proposed hydropower project on the Kulsi River is facing opposition from local residents. Student groups and environmentalists in Assam and Meghalaya have been protesting as they fear large-scale displacement and ecological damage.

The Kulsi River, which originates in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya and flows into the plains of South Kamrup district near Guwahati before merging with the Brahmaputra River, has been identified for a 55 MW hydropower-cum-irrigation project jointly planned by the governments of Assam and Meghalaya.

Proposed Kulsi Hydropower Project Triggers Protests In Assam, Meghalaya Over Displacement And Ecological Risks (ETV Bharat)

The project, announced in June 2025, aims to generate electricity and support flood control and irrigation in Kamrup and Goalpara districts. However, since its announcement, civic bodies, student organisations and residents from both states have been staging protests against it.

The proposed dam site is located at Ukiam, near the Assam-Meghalaya border, about 98 km from the river’s source. The project is planned at the confluence of three tributaries such as Drone, Sree and Dilma, within the Kulsi basin. According to official statements, the dam is intended to boost irrigation in surrounding districts.