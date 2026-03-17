ETV Bharat / state

Proposed Flyover To Decongest Traffic In Jammu Kashmir’s Srinagar Stirs Opposition From Civil Society

Srinagar: A proposed flyover project in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, aimed at easing traffic congestion is facing opposition from citizens, environmentalists, and urban planners, who warn of damage to the city’s heritage and fragile ecology.

The proposed 1.75-kilometer-long flyover will be constructed from Moulana Azad Road in the city to Rajbagh, an old residential locality which has seen increased traffic due to commercialisation of its residential area. Although PWD officials and engineers are tight-lipped about the proposal due to the surrounding opposition, the elected government has cited in two instances that it plans to build the flyover.

According to government statements, the flyover would run from Joggers Park in Rajbagh to Maulana Azad Road via Sherwani Road, crossing the Jhelum River. Last year in March, the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary, who is also the minister for the Public Works Department (PWD), confirmed the government's plan for this new flyover from Moulana Azad Road to Rajbagh.

“Omar Abdullah's government plans to decongest Srinagar city amid its rising traffic and population because people face many problems due to traffic jams,” Choudhary said while visiting the proposed flyover site in Rajbagh last year in March.

In reply to a question from his party’s chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq regarding the city's traffic congestion, Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) portfolio, stated in the assembly last year that a proposal for constructing a vehicular overpass bridge or flyover from Convent School (Joggers Park) in Rajbagh to M.A. Link Road via Sherwani Road over the river Jhelum is under review by the Public Works (R&B) Department. He also said that the Detailed Project Report for the flyover project is currently under appraisal to ease the city's traffic congestion.

The government repeated the same reply during this year’s assembly budget session held in Jammu. Choudhary, the PWD minister, said that a DPR for the project has been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 143.89 crore. “The project has been in demand from residents, traders and commuters, who face heavy traffic bottlenecks almost every day. “This is expected to ease chronic traffic congestion in one of the City’s busiest areas,” he said in reply to a question from NC legislator from Lalchowk, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmad.

Faiz Bakshi, Convener of the Environmental Policy Group, which is spearheading the campaign against the proposal, said the group heard the PWD department plans to build the flyover from Rajbagh to Sangarmal Complex at M A Road. “The proposal is not in the public domain. We filed two RTIs but received no response from the PWD, although the project will be executed by the same department. We also learnt a memo will be placed before the cabinet for the construction of this project at a cost of Rs 145 crore,” Bakshi said.

The Group also held a press conference earlier where it opposed the project citing that it will be a “disaster” for the city, which tourists visit for its Mughal gardens filled with Chinar trees. Questioning the need for this proposed flyover, he said that the government of India has sanctioned a flyover from Dalgate to Parimpora already.