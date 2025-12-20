ETV Bharat / state

Proposed Ethanol Factory In Rajasthan To Be Set Up In Another State: Management

Hanumangarh: After a series of protests by farmers, the proposed ethanol factory in Rathikheda village of the Tibbi area of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh will now be set up outside the state.

Mangej Chaudhary, the district secretary of the Kisan Sabha and a leading figure in the Tibbi movement, said this victory belongs to the people of Tibbi, the farmers and everyone who was involved in the movement. "Seeing the direction and scale of the protest, the factory management has backed down. The state government wanted to set up the factory by force, but the fight will continue until the cases filed against the farmers are withdrawn," he added.

Although no official notification or letter has been issued by the factory management and administration regarding shifting the plant outside Rajasthan, factory manager JP Sharma has confirmed that the plant will not be built in the state. He said a letter has been addressed to the chief secretary informing of the decision not to set up the proposed ethanol factory in the Rathikheda area of Tibbi. It has also been sent to the district collector.