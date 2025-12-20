Proposed Ethanol Factory In Rajasthan To Be Set Up In Another State: Management
Manager JP Sharma said a letter has been addressed to the chief secretary and the district collector informing the decision taken by the factory management.
Hanumangarh: After a series of protests by farmers, the proposed ethanol factory in Rathikheda village of the Tibbi area of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh will now be set up outside the state.
Mangej Chaudhary, the district secretary of the Kisan Sabha and a leading figure in the Tibbi movement, said this victory belongs to the people of Tibbi, the farmers and everyone who was involved in the movement. "Seeing the direction and scale of the protest, the factory management has backed down. The state government wanted to set up the factory by force, but the fight will continue until the cases filed against the farmers are withdrawn," he added.
Although no official notification or letter has been issued by the factory management and administration regarding shifting the plant outside Rajasthan, factory manager JP Sharma has confirmed that the plant will not be built in the state. He said a letter has been addressed to the chief secretary informing of the decision not to set up the proposed ethanol factory in the Rathikheda area of Tibbi. It has also been sent to the district collector.
According to Sharma, the company is now receiving proposals to set up the factory from other states, where governments are providing a favourable environment for investment. Hence, it has decided to invest in other states. Questioning the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative, it asked how investments would come to the state in such an environment. "The administration instructed us to wait for the official information regarding the ethanol factory in Tibbi. They also advised against sharing anything with the media in the absence of official information," Sharma said.
The protest by 'Factory Hatao Kshetra Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' against the project intensified in July when the company began constructing a boundary wall. On December 10, farmers organised a large assembly in front of the Tibbi SDM office. By evening, hundreds of farmers reached the factory site with tractors, demolished the boundary wall and clashed with the police.
On December 17, the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' held a 'Mahapanchayat' in Dhanmandi, demanding the removal of the factory and the withdrawal of the cases filed against the farmers. Farmers and residents had started protesting, fearing that the factory would cause pollution in the area, contaminate groundwater, and render the surrounding lands barren.
