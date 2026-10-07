Proposed Airport At West Bengal's Hashimara Brings Cheer To Residents of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri And Cooch Behar
Hashimara in Alipurduar already houses an airbase, and it has been announced that a civilian airport will be developed there, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Alipurduar: Four more airports are set to come up in West Bengal, and Hashimara is on the list.
A civilian airport will be developed at the site of the existing airbase in Hashimara and the news has sparked enthusiasm across Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, as the residents of these regions stand to benefit the most from the new airport. Additionally, tourism will receive a boost. Travel will become more convenient for army officers and personnel stationed at Hashimara and Binnaguri. Residents of a significant part of Bhutan will also benefit from the initiative.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu recently visited Kolkata where in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre and the state regarding the construction of new airports. It was announced that four new airports would be built in the state, with Hashimara being one of the designated locations.
Hashimara in Alipurduar already houses an airbase, and it has been announced that a civilian airport will be developed there. Commenting on this, BJP MP from Alipurduar, Manoj Tigga, said, "We had a long-standing demand for an airport at Hashimara, Alipurduar. During the Assembly elections, we had promised to build an airport at Hashimara under the 'Udan' scheme. That promise is now being fulfilled."
He added, "The previous government did not provide land for the construction of a civilian airport. We had been trying since 2022, but land was unavailable, preventing the project from materializing. Now, the state government has allocated funds in the budget for the Hashimara airport, and the MoU has been signed.
On June 26 this year, John Barla, the then-MP for Alipurduar and a Union Minister of State had written to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation proposing the construction of an airport at Hasimara. Subsequently, on June 30 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to the state government regarding the development of an airport at Hasimara under the 'Udan' scheme. The Centre requested 37.74 acres of land from the state for the project. However, the airport plan stalled due to land acquisition issues, as the state government did not provide the required land.
Benefits of an airport at Hasimara
Currently, residents of Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and the Dooars region rely on Bagdogra Airport to travel by air to Kolkata or other states. Although air travel saves time, it takes residents of the area about five hours just to reach Bagdogra, as the distance from Alipurduar to Bagdogra Airport is 138 kilometres.
Consequently, many passengers prefer traveling by train over flying. Some also travel to Rupsi Airport in Assam; located 83 kilometres from Alipurduar.
Ratul Biswas, an activist campaigning for an airport in Hashimara, said, "We are finally set to get an airport as a result of our long-standing agitation. Many had mocked us for our protests and vocal advocacy on social media regarding the issue. Now, both the state and central governments have taken the initiative to build an airport at Hasimara, and we are delighted. Once operational, the airport will greatly ease travel for the people of this region."
Inspected the Behala airstrip and I see huge potential to develop it as an FTO base for West Bengal. We are working to create more opportunities for aspiring pilots and give Bengal a stronger place in India’s growing aviation ecosystem.🇮🇳 https://t.co/2uz2SEYBX4— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 7, 2026
Meanwhile, Vishal Lama, the MLA of Kalchini and the state's Minister of State for Home Affairs, stated, "An airport is coming up in my constituency, fulfilling a long-standing demand. With an airport here, we will no longer need to travel to Bagdogra to catch a flight, which will save a significant amount of time."
Tourism boost
Biswajit Saha, General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Association, remarked, "An airport at Hasimara will bring about a radical transformation in Alipurduar's tourism sector. It will offer immense convenience to tourists from outside the state. Currently, visitors landing at Bagdogra Airport head towards the hills; many are deterred from visiting Jaldapara or Bhutan due to the long road journey from Bagdogra."
He added, "However, if they can land at Hasimara, they will be able to easily visit destinations across the Dooars, including Phuntsholing in Bhutan. This will revolutionize tourism in the region. We are optimistic that tourism centered around Gorumara and Jaldapara National Parks will flourish."
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