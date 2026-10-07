ETV Bharat / state

Proposed Airport At West Bengal's Hashimara Brings Cheer To Residents of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri And Cooch Behar

Alipurduar: Four more airports are set to come up in West Bengal, and Hashimara is on the list.

A civilian airport will be developed at the site of the existing airbase in Hashimara and the news has sparked enthusiasm across Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, as the residents of these regions stand to benefit the most from the new airport. Additionally, tourism will receive a boost. Travel will become more convenient for army officers and personnel stationed at Hashimara and Binnaguri. Residents of a significant part of Bhutan will also benefit from the initiative.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu recently visited Kolkata where in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre and the state regarding the construction of new airports. It was announced that four new airports would be built in the state, with Hashimara being one of the designated locations.

Hashimara in Alipurduar already houses an airbase, and it has been announced that a civilian airport will be developed there. Commenting on this, BJP MP from Alipurduar, Manoj Tigga, said, "We had a long-standing demand for an airport at Hashimara, Alipurduar. During the Assembly elections, we had promised to build an airport at Hashimara under the 'Udan' scheme. That promise is now being fulfilled."

He added, "The previous government did not provide land for the construction of a civilian airport. We had been trying since 2022, but land was unavailable, preventing the project from materializing. Now, the state government has allocated funds in the budget for the Hashimara airport, and the MoU has been signed.

An aircraft at Hashimara airbase (ETV Bharat)

On June 26 this year, John Barla, the then-MP for Alipurduar and a Union Minister of State had written to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation proposing the construction of an airport at Hasimara. Subsequently, on June 30 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote to the state government regarding the development of an airport at Hasimara under the 'Udan' scheme. The Centre requested 37.74 acres of land from the state for the project. However, the airport plan stalled due to land acquisition issues, as the state government did not provide the required land.

Benefits of an airport at Hasimara