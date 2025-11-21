ETV Bharat / state

Proposed 20% Power Tariff Hike In Kashmir Ahead Of Winter Sparks Criticism

Srinagar: Following the shift to a new power tariff system, the power utility in Kashmir has proposed an additional 20 per cent increase on electricity during the peak eight hours ahead of the harsh winter, when the power demand grows.

The move followed the introduction of the Time of Day (ToD) tariff system by the central government, mandating power distribution companies (DISCOMS) across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, to surcharge the tariff during eight hours (solar hours), according to a senior government official.

“The tariff surcharge is not Kashmir-specific but is mandatory across the country. The decision rests with JERC,” KPDCL Managing Director Mahmood Shah told ETV Bharat.

The new tariff system, known as the Time of Day (ToD) Tariff system, was introduced through an amendment in the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020. The new power pricing charges different rates based on the time of day, with higher rates during peak demand hours and lower rates during day hours. This structure allows consumers to be charged for electricity according to the time of day. It means the tariff during peak hours will be 10 to 20 per cent higher than daytime.

The ToD tariff for commercial and industrial consumers with a maximum demand of more than 10 KW has been made effective from April 1, 2024. Barring agriculture, the rest of the consumers, domestic and non-domestic, should be followed by the surcharge by April 1, 2025, said a notification issued in June 2023 and seen by ETV Bharat.

“Time of Day tariff shall be made effective immediately after installation of smart meters,” it added.

Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has petitioned the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for increasing the 20 per cent surcharge on consumers in the morning and evening hours. The quasi‑judicial JERC, which is empowered to seek public suggestions before giving a nod or rejecting the proposal, held a public hearing in Srinagar a day ago.

A copy of the petition showed the extra tariff has been proposed across domestic and non-domestic sectors during peak hours, defined as 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 10 pm daily. Barring the agriculture sector, the surcharge has been sought for household consumers, industries, government and public utilities.