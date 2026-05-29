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Prophet Muhammad's Hair And Footprint Discovered At Bihar Khanqah During Gyan Bharatam Survey

The golden Quran handwritten with ink made of gold by Sufi Saint Gaus Pak, the founder of the Quadriya silsila or order. ( ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement )

Patna: A strand of hair of Prophet Muhammad’s beard, his footprint preserved on a slab of stone, and a 1200-year-old handwritten Quran in Arabic kept at a Sufi Silsila (order) in Bihar are some of the treasures that have come to light during the ongoing Gyan Bharatam survey.

These invaluable objects are kept at Khanqah Muhammadia Quadriya or Amjhar Sharif, located at Haspura in Aurangabad district. The Sufi shrine marks the holy abode of the revered saint Hazrat Syedana Muhammad Jilani Amjhari Baghdadi Quadri, who belonged to the Quadriya or Qadiriyyah Sufi order and had come from Baghdad to settle down at Amjhar in 1426 AD.

Khanqah Muhammadia Quadriya or Amjhar Sharif in Aurangabad district of Bihar (ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement)

The Bihar government officials, including Aurangabad district magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, visited the place recently under the Gyan Bharatam mission, which has been billed as a national movement to rediscover, conserve, digitise, and share manuscripts in the National Digital Repository as living sources of knowledge for future generations.

Though they were looking for rare manuscripts, they were surprised to know that a strand of the Prophet’s beard, also known as ‘Muey Mubarak’ or ‘Muey Muhammad’, and his footprints were preserved there.

“We could not believe our eyes when the head of Amjhar Sharif anxiously took out the glass tube in which the strand of Prophet Muhammad’s beard was preserved. None of the officials in our team knew about it. The khanqah people were afraid that it could be stolen or taken away by the authorities if knowledge about it spread,” Aurangabad district art and culture officer (DACO) Kumar Pappu Raj told ETV Bharat.

When the Gyan Bharatam team asked the Khanqah officials not to worry, they opened a treasure trove containing some of the rarest heritage of religious, spiritual, and historical importance.

These included a footprint of Prophet Muhammad, a ‘sujani’ or shawl used by Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatima al-Zahra, and ‘gulband’ or mufflers used by his grandsons Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain, who are central figures in Islamic history, revered for their piety, leadership, and sacrifice.

The footprint of Prophet Muhammad carved on a stone being shown by Hasnain Quadri, the Sajjadanashin of Amjhar Sharif. (ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement)

The mufflers used by Prophet Muhammad's grandsons Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain. (ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement)

A full ‘Madinah gilaf’ or 'kishwah' - the sacred and highly revered covering that adorns the inner sanctum of the Prophet’s burial chamber (Hujrah al-Nabawiyyah) inside the Al-Masjid an-Nawabi - is also present among the khanqah treasures. It is said that it was changed just once a year, and the one present at Amjhar Sharif is among the first few.

A 1200-year-old handwritten Quran in Arabic, another one that is around 900 years old, and several medicinal texts dating back to the early medieval era are also housed at the khanqah. The team surveyed, documented and registered them as part of the Gyan Bharatam mission.