Prophet Muhammad's Hair And Footprint Discovered At Bihar Khanqah During Gyan Bharatam Survey
The Bihar government officials, including Aurangabad district magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, visited the place recently under the Gyan Bharatam mission
By Dev Raj
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Patna: A strand of hair of Prophet Muhammad’s beard, his footprint preserved on a slab of stone, and a 1200-year-old handwritten Quran in Arabic kept at a Sufi Silsila (order) in Bihar are some of the treasures that have come to light during the ongoing Gyan Bharatam survey.
These invaluable objects are kept at Khanqah Muhammadia Quadriya or Amjhar Sharif, located at Haspura in Aurangabad district. The Sufi shrine marks the holy abode of the revered saint Hazrat Syedana Muhammad Jilani Amjhari Baghdadi Quadri, who belonged to the Quadriya or Qadiriyyah Sufi order and had come from Baghdad to settle down at Amjhar in 1426 AD.
The Bihar government officials, including Aurangabad district magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, visited the place recently under the Gyan Bharatam mission, which has been billed as a national movement to rediscover, conserve, digitise, and share manuscripts in the National Digital Repository as living sources of knowledge for future generations.
Though they were looking for rare manuscripts, they were surprised to know that a strand of the Prophet’s beard, also known as ‘Muey Mubarak’ or ‘Muey Muhammad’, and his footprints were preserved there.
“We could not believe our eyes when the head of Amjhar Sharif anxiously took out the glass tube in which the strand of Prophet Muhammad’s beard was preserved. None of the officials in our team knew about it. The khanqah people were afraid that it could be stolen or taken away by the authorities if knowledge about it spread,” Aurangabad district art and culture officer (DACO) Kumar Pappu Raj told ETV Bharat.
When the Gyan Bharatam team asked the Khanqah officials not to worry, they opened a treasure trove containing some of the rarest heritage of religious, spiritual, and historical importance.
These included a footprint of Prophet Muhammad, a ‘sujani’ or shawl used by Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatima al-Zahra, and ‘gulband’ or mufflers used by his grandsons Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain, who are central figures in Islamic history, revered for their piety, leadership, and sacrifice.
A full ‘Madinah gilaf’ or 'kishwah' - the sacred and highly revered covering that adorns the inner sanctum of the Prophet’s burial chamber (Hujrah al-Nabawiyyah) inside the Al-Masjid an-Nawabi - is also present among the khanqah treasures. It is said that it was changed just once a year, and the one present at Amjhar Sharif is among the first few.
A 1200-year-old handwritten Quran in Arabic, another one that is around 900 years old, and several medicinal texts dating back to the early medieval era are also housed at the khanqah. The team surveyed, documented and registered them as part of the Gyan Bharatam mission.
“As far as the Qurans and other medicinal texts kept at Amjhar Sharif are concerned, their condition is of ‘mid-level conservation’ – neither good nor bad. The people of the khanqah have done some preservation and treatment of the manuscripts,” the Aurangabad DACO said.
At present, Amjhar Sharif’s Sajjadanashin or head Syed Shah Hasnain Quadri is taking care of Muey Mubarak, the footprint, Qurans and other objects and manuscripts kept at the khanqah.
“Muhammad Jilani Amjhari Baghdadi Quadri came from Baghdad in 846 Hijri, which is 1426 AD. He brought with him the valuable spiritual valuables associated with Islam, the Prophet Muhammad and worship. This is how Muey Mubarak and the Prophet’s footsteps came here. I am the 13th Sajjadanashin of the khanqah in service and protection of the articles of faith,” Hasnain Quadri told ETV Bharat.
Incidentally, Sufi saint Baghdadi Quadri is said to have lived for 130 years, spending his time in devotion, prayers, sermons, and protecting the rare and priceless articles brought with him.
“Muey Mubarak is a very sacred article for us. We can write a book on its significance. Previously, it was provided to exalted religious masters, who in turn awarded it to their accomplished disciples or loved ones. This is how it kept getting transferred. One thing that surprises us is that the one we have here does not emit a shadow if light is focused on it,” Hasnain Quadri said.
Talking about the importance of revered objects, Quadri asserted that the footprint of the Prophet is the “only one known and available in the entire world.” It is said to have been carved on the stone slab in the imprint of the Prophet’s foot out of reverence by devotees who were present around him when he was alive.
As far as Muey Mubarak or Baal Mubarak or Moi-e-Muqaddas is concerned, at least two other places in the country – Hazratbal shrine in Kashmir and Khanqah Mujeebia, an 18th-century Sufi shrine located at Phulwarisharif on the outskirts of Patna – house it.
The 1200-year-old Quran is written in Arabic on handmade paper. Hasnain Quadri pointed out that it has survived because it is not used daily and is rarely taken out.
“We keep it well-preserved. Only once someone kept wet neem (margosa) leaves among its pages to keep it safe, but the moisture caused a little harm to the copy of the Quran,” Hasnain Quadri said.
Another copy of the Quran has been written by Gaus Pak, whose actual name was Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, one of the most revered Sufi saints in Islamic history and the founder of the Quadriya Sufi order, is also preserved at the khanqah.
“It is written with golden ink made from gold. We have kept it well-preserved. It is highly decorated, beautiful and unique,” Hasnain Quadri said.
“Our ancestors and I have kept the sacred relics safe and have ensured that they were never misused. I pray for peace and unity among people, and want that every child of our country contributes to national development,” the 58-year-old chief of the khanqah added.
All the sacred objects are taken out once a year during the Urs (death anniversary) of the Sufi Saint, yet only a few in the massive crowd that assembles at Amjhar Sharif get a chance to pay their respect.
The Urs will fall around August 13 to 15 this year, and maybe more people will be able to appreciate the presence of the relics of the Prophet and his family.
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