ETV Bharat / state

Property of Pak-Based Terror Handler Attached In JK's Poonch Under UAPA

The Pakistan-based terror handler Rafiq Nai, alias Sultan, has been declared a designated terrorist and is wanted in connection with nine criminal cases.

JAMMU KASHMIR POONCH PAKISTAN BASED TERROR HANDLER
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST

|

Updated : January 1, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Poonch/Jammu: Police have attached an immovable property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler and launch commander of banned outfits in Mendhar area of Poonch district. The action was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said on Thursday. The attached property consists of four marlas and two sarsai of agricultural land located in Nar village of the Nakka Majhari area, they said. The land belongs to Rafiq Nai alias Sultan, a resident of the area who is currently operating from Pakistan.

According to the officials, Nai serves as a handler and launch commander of the banned Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen and Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force. Investigations revealed that Nai is involved in facilitating infiltration, smuggling weapons and narcotics, and trying to revive terrorist activities across the Poonch–Rajouri sector. He has been declared a designated terrorist and is wanted in connection with nine criminal cases.

The attachment was carried out by a joint team of Mendhar police and the Revenue department. Officials said all legal formalities were completed and approval was obtained from the competent authority before the action. The market value of the property is estimated at approximately Rs 10 lakh.

About UAPA

UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) is an anti-terrorism law in India, enacted in 1967 and significantly amended in 2019, allowing the government to designate individuals and groups as terrorists and prosecute unlawful, potentially terror-related, activities to protect national integrity.

Also Read

  1. Special NIA Court Orders Attachment Of Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Lobbyist
  2. ‘Cowardice’: J-K High Court Slams Policemen Over 2016 Terror Weapon Snatching, Restores Dismissal
  3. JK Court Acquits 3 Accused Tried For 'Terror' Activities
Last Updated : January 1, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST

TAGGED:

JK TERROR
UAPA
RAFIQ NAI
JAMMU KASHMIR POONCH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.