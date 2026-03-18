ETV Bharat / state

Property Dealer Shot Dead In Chandigarh; Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds

Chandigarh: A property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Sector 9, one of the city's posh areas, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjit, a resident of New Chandigarh, who was associated with the property dealing business. According to police, the attackers came prepared and fired around 10 to 15 rounds at Charanjit, leaving him critically injured.

Locals present at the spot rushed him to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. Upon receiving the information, senior officers and forensic teams reached the spot and bean collection evidence. Police said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.