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Property Dealer Shot Dead In Chandigarh; Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds

Police officials have launched a probe and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the unidentified assailants.

Property Dealer Shot Dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 9; Assailants Fire Multiple Rounds
Officials present at the incident site (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: A property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Sector 9, one of the city's posh areas, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjit, a resident of New Chandigarh, who was associated with the property dealing business. According to police, the attackers came prepared and fired around 10 to 15 rounds at Charanjit, leaving him critically injured.

Locals present at the spot rushed him to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. Upon receiving the information, senior officers and forensic teams reached the spot and bean collection evidence. Police said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Officials have recovered bullet shells from the scene, and the area has been sealed for investigation. Officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify and trace the attackers, who fled the spot after the incident. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Earlier in the month, a property dealer was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Bhagalpur. He was taken to Mayaganj Hospital in an injured state, where he died during the treatment. The deceased was identified as Rishabh Jha (35), a resident of Shermari Bazaar.

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TAGGED:

SECTOR 9 MURDER CASE
PROPERTY DEALER SHOT DEAD
CHARANJIT CHANDIGARH CASE
CHANDIGARH POLICE INVESTIGATION
CHANDIGARH FIRING INCIDENT

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