Property Dealer Killed In Delhi’s Kalkaji, Brother Injured In Alleged Attack
A property dealer was killed in an alleged attack in Delhi’s Kalkaji, with the family claiming a property dispute led to the incident.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
New Delhi: A property dealer was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, while his younger brother was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased has been identified as Manjeet Singh, police said on Sunday.
The family has alleged that Manjeet was beaten to death and claimed that the attack was linked to a property dispute. Police are investigating the matter.
According to Manjeet’s sister, the family received a phone call informing them that a fight had broken out involving her brother and that some people, including women, were allegedly assaulting him. The family then rushed to the spot.
When they reached the location, they allegedly found Manjeet lying on the road. He had died by then. His younger brother was also allegedly being beaten by some men and women and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.
Manjeet’s sister further alleged that she later came to know that her brother had been killed over a property dispute. She also claimed that the attackers were trying to kill her younger brother and said he could have been killed had the family not reached the spot in time.
She said the accused had fled the spot and appealed to the police to arrest all those involved and provide justice to her brother. South East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vineet Kumar has been contacted for details. He said the matter was being investigated and an update would be provided soon.
Senior Delhi Police officers and a forensic team also reached the spot. The police are examining the circumstances of the incident and searching for the accused.
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