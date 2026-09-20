ETV Bharat / state

Property Dealer Killed In Delhi’s Kalkaji, Brother Injured In Alleged Attack

New Delhi: A property dealer was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, while his younger brother was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The deceased has been identified as Manjeet Singh, police said on Sunday.

The family has alleged that Manjeet was beaten to death and claimed that the attack was linked to a property dispute. Police are investigating the matter.

According to Manjeet’s sister, the family received a phone call informing them that a fight had broken out involving her brother and that some people, including women, were allegedly assaulting him. The family then rushed to the spot.

When they reached the location, they allegedly found Manjeet lying on the road. He had died by then. His younger brother was also allegedly being beaten by some men and women and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.