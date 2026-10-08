ETV Bharat / state

Property Dealer Dies After Gunshot Wounds In Delhi

New Delhi: A 59-year-old property dealer, Ehteshamuddin Azmi, died due to gunshot wounds in the Jasola area of ​​South-East Delhi on Wednesday.

He was found bleeding in a workshop and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Delhi Police recovered a pistol from the scene, which is currently undergoing forensic and ballistic examination.

According to Zaid, the deceased property dealer's son, the incident occurred at a workshop belonging to a carpenter named Ashraf, located near the Jasola Government School.

"The deceased would often stop at Ashraf's workshop for a while after his morning walk," he said. During initial questioning, other family members ruled out any personal enmity for the death. Zaid said that he was not present at the scene when his father died and received the news of the incident from someone else.