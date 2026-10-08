Property Dealer Dies After Gunshot Wounds In Delhi
The Delhi Police recovered the pistol after a man was found bleeding in a workshop.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A 59-year-old property dealer, Ehteshamuddin Azmi, died due to gunshot wounds in the Jasola area of South-East Delhi on Wednesday.
He was found bleeding in a workshop and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The Delhi Police recovered a pistol from the scene, which is currently undergoing forensic and ballistic examination.
According to Zaid, the deceased property dealer's son, the incident occurred at a workshop belonging to a carpenter named Ashraf, located near the Jasola Government School.
"The deceased would often stop at Ashraf's workshop for a while after his morning walk," he said. During initial questioning, other family members ruled out any personal enmity for the death. Zaid said that he was not present at the scene when his father died and received the news of the incident from someone else.
He said that after receiving the information, he traveled from Jaitpur to Jasola. He added that his father had been under stress for the past few days due to losses in his property business.
The Delhi Police are investigating the matter. Giving details about the case, South-East DCP Vineet Kumar said that the Sarita Vihar police personnel rushed to the scene after receiving information about the person's death.
"A pistol, two live cartridges, and one spent shell were recovered from the site. The police are now awaiting the post-mortem and ballistic reports to ascertain the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Currently, the case is being investigated from every angle," said DCP Kumar.
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