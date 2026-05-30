ETV Bharat / state

Properties Worth Rs 2 Crore Linked To Drug Trafficking Attached In JK

Srinagar: Properties worth around Rs 2 crore, allegedly acquired using proceeds from illicit narcotics trafficking, have been attached in Jammu and Kashmir as part of an intensified crackdown on drug networks, police said on Saturday.

Srinagar police have attached multiple immovable properties belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related activities under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, a police spokesperson said.

In the first case, Bemina Police Station attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Mudasir Ahmad Pir alias Sahil alias Doge, a resident of Firdous Colony in Bemina here, the spokesperson said.

The attachment was carried out under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act after obtaining confirmation from the Competent Authority under the SAFEMA, Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue.