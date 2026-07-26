ETV Bharat / state

Promised IT Jobs, Forced Into Cybercrime: Nearly 100 Telugu Youths Stuck in Myanmar Face Torture, Starvation

Amaravati: Nearly 100 youths from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who were allegedly lured with fake IT job offers in Singapore, are stranded in Myanmar after falling into the hands of an international cybercrime syndicate.

The victims claim they have been tortured with electric shocks, confined in dark rooms, starved for days, and forced to commit cyber fraud.

Among those trapped are Saibaba from Radharanganagar in Guntur district, Poorna Venkatakrishna from Avanigadda in Krishna district, and Sriram from Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Families said the victims responded to social media advertisements offering IT jobs in Singapore with a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh. Subsequently, they left Vijayawada on April 2, believing they had secured legitimate employment.

However, recruitment agents allegedly took them to Cambodia instead of Singapore and later shifted them to Myanmar, where their passports and other documents were confiscated.

The victims said they were held captive in isolated compounds in hilly areas and were forced to carry out cybercrime activities. Those who refused or failed to meet targets were allegedly subjected to severe abuse, including electric shocks, solitary confinement in dark rooms, and starvation.