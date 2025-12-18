ETV Bharat / state

Promised A Job And Sent To Russia-Ukraine War, Bikaner Youth Returns Home In A Coffin

Bikaner: Arjansar village of Bikaner district of Rajasthan is plunged into sorrow over the arrival of Ajay Godara, a son of the soil, who had died in Russia-Ukraine war zone.

One year after he left his native village, Godara's mortal remains first arrived at the Delhi International Airport on Wednesday before the coffin was carried to his village by his family members for the last rites.

The body of another youth from Uttarakhand was also brought to India along with the deceased Rajasthan native. According to his family members, Ajay went to Russia on a student visa on November 28, 2024. There, he met a woman who lured him with the promise of a job in the Russian army's cooking department with a salary of approximately Rs two lakh per month.

Ajay and several other young men were lured by similar promise, but after reaching Russia, they were given army uniforms and sent directly to the battlefield without any military training.

Ajay last spoke to his family on September 22. During the conversation, he informed them via phone and video that he was being forcibly sent to the Russia-Ukraine war with weapons. In the video, Ajay said that he was going to join war and that if they didn't hear him thereafter, they should assume he was dead. This video went viral on social media, shocking the entire region.