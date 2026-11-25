ETV Bharat / state

700-Year-Old Temple Reopens After 37 Years In Kashmir

Srinagar: The 700-year-old Shri Durgeshwari Mata Mandir in Srinagar reopened for devotees on Tuesday after nearly 37 years.

The reopening remains a deeply emotional moment for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The reopening is another hallmark of the region's communal harmony.

The temple was reopened on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in the Fateh Kadal area of ​​the Old City. Kartik Purnima festival is celebrated on the full moon (Purnima) day of the lunar month of Kartik, which fell on Tuesday, November 24. Local Muslim neighbours joined hands with the Kashmiri Pandit community and district administration to restore the temple.

Among others, Srinagar District Development Commissioner Akshay Labroo and SSP Srinagar G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy visited the temple to take part in the inaugural ceremony. Chakravarthy said that Kashmir has “always stood as an example of brotherhood and communal harmony.” “Public cooperation was essential for maintaining peace and harmony in the city.”