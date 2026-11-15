Prominent Businessman's Son Dies After 'Falling' From 6th Floor Of Kanpur Apartment; 4 Detained After Family Suspects Foul Play
The youth had gone to the apartment to meet his female friend and fell from the sixth floor shortly after his arrival.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Kanpur: The son of a prominent businessman died after falling from the sixth floor of the Rudra Greens apartment complex in Singhpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday. Police have detained four persons including a woman after the family of the deceased suspected foul play.
ACP Kalyanpur Dilip Kumar Singh said that the victim’s father Vishal Khandelwal, a resident of Gumti No. 5, runs a business called 'Guru Kripa Paper' and is also the owner and editor of a local newspaper. According to the police, his 22-year-old son, Sambhav Khandelwal had gone to visit a female friend at the Rudra Greens apartment complex in Singhpur around 5:00 PM on Saturday.
The young woman lives in the flat with her mother and younger brother. A man, whom the woman refers to as her maternal uncle, was also present at the scene when the incident occurred.
It is understood that shortly after arriving at the flat, Sambhav fell from the sixth floor under suspicious circumstances. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.
The news of their only son's death left the Khandelwal family devastated; his mother fainted upon seeing his body at the hospital.
Given the condition of the body, the family suspects foul play. They argue that if Sambhav had fallen from the sixth floor, he would have sustained more severe and distinct injuries; instead, apart from a head injury, there are only minor scrapes on his arms and legs, the family claimed.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived with a forensic team to examine the site and collect evidence from the sixth floor down to the area where he landed.
ACP Kalyanpur, Dilip Kumar Singh, stated that the police are investigating every aspect of the case and have taken the young woman, her mother, her younger brother, and the man referred to as her uncle into custody for interrogation. The exact cause of Sambhav’s death will be determined once the post-mortem report is available.
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