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Prominent Businessman's Son Dies After 'Falling' From 6th Floor Of Kanpur Apartment; 4 Detained After Family Suspects Foul Play

Prominent Businessman's Son Dies After 'Falling' From 6th Floor Of Kanpur Apartment ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: The son of a prominent businessman died after falling from the sixth floor of the Rudra Greens apartment complex in Singhpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday. Police have detained four persons including a woman after the family of the deceased suspected foul play.

ACP Kalyanpur Dilip Kumar Singh said that the victim’s father Vishal Khandelwal, a resident of Gumti No. 5, runs a business called 'Guru Kripa Paper' and is also the owner and editor of a local newspaper. According to the police, his 22-year-old son, Sambhav Khandelwal had gone to visit a female friend at the Rudra Greens apartment complex in Singhpur around 5:00 PM on Saturday.

The young woman lives in the flat with her mother and younger brother. A man, whom the woman refers to as her maternal uncle, was also present at the scene when the incident occurred. Deceased Sambhav Khandelwal (Special Arrangement) It is understood that shortly after arriving at the flat, Sambhav fell from the sixth floor under suspicious circumstances. Local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. The news of their only son's death left the Khandelwal family devastated; his mother fainted upon seeing his body at the hospital.