Prolonged Dry Spell Spikes AQI, Chokes Guwahati, Relief Expected From Rains Next Week

Guwahati: Assam's largest city is badly affected by rising air pollution. The main culprits behind Guwahati's polluted air are believed to be dust of construction sites and vehicular movement.

The city's air quality index (AQI) has steadily deteriorated, till it hit 294 sometime this month. According to the Assam Pollution Control Board, Guwahati's AQI was between 100-200 (Satisfactory) from February 17 to February 22, but between February 1 and February 3, and again, between February 12 and February 16, it hit highs between 200 and 300 (Bad).

"Compared to the previous 2-3 years, Guwahati's AQI has improved," said Gautam Kumar Mishra, Chief Environmental Scientist at the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), adding that rainfall will reduce the pollution. "The AQI will remain in the Satisfactory to Poor range (100-300) till March. It's expected to improve only from April," he added.

"There is a high level of air pollution in the industrial stretch of Bamunimaidam in the city. Authorities should cover up construction work, spray water from time to time during the day. The rising pollution is very harmful and likely to enter through the nose, so people should wear masks and not leave their homes unnecessarily," he further said.

As per APCB data, the main pollutants and polluting sources in Guwahati are: