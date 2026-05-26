ETV Bharat / state

'Project Zero' Launched To Build Corruption-Free Kerala; Government Promises Zero Tolerance Against Graft

Thiruvananthapuram: Declaring corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to transparent governance and public welfare, Kerala Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala launched the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) ambitious anti-graft initiative, Project Zero, aimed at transforming Kerala into a corruption-free state through public participation, technology-driven monitoring and institutional reforms.

Launching the campaign at the Vigilance headquarters here on Tuesday, the minister said the project seeks not merely to punish corruption after it occurs, but to eliminate the very conditions that enable corrupt practices within governance systems.

"The objective of the government is to protect the right of citizens to receive services fairly and on time. Corruption should never become a socially accepted practice. Project Zero is designed to effectively combat both traditional and emerging forms of corruption in the digital era," Chennithala told reporters.

The minister appealed to citizens to actively cooperate with vigilance authorities by fearlessly reporting instances of bribery, misuse of office and corruption-related activities. He assured that all information shared by whistleblowers would remain completely confidential and that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Project Zero with slogans (Special arrangement)

"People should boldly come forward with information. The identity of informants will be fully protected. Corrupt practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

Project Zero has been introduced with the slogan: Zero Corruption, Zero Excuses, Zero Tolerance. The campaign also emphasises Zero Fear for Citizens and Employees and Zero Compromise Governance, reflecting the government's attempt to project a more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly administrative framework.