'Project Zero' Launched To Build Corruption-Free Kerala; Government Promises Zero Tolerance Against Graft
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the project seeks not merely to punish corruption after it occurs, but to eliminate the conditions that enable corrupt practices.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Declaring corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to transparent governance and public welfare, Kerala Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala launched the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's (VACB) ambitious anti-graft initiative, Project Zero, aimed at transforming Kerala into a corruption-free state through public participation, technology-driven monitoring and institutional reforms.
Launching the campaign at the Vigilance headquarters here on Tuesday, the minister said the project seeks not merely to punish corruption after it occurs, but to eliminate the very conditions that enable corrupt practices within governance systems.
"The objective of the government is to protect the right of citizens to receive services fairly and on time. Corruption should never become a socially accepted practice. Project Zero is designed to effectively combat both traditional and emerging forms of corruption in the digital era," Chennithala told reporters.
The minister appealed to citizens to actively cooperate with vigilance authorities by fearlessly reporting instances of bribery, misuse of office and corruption-related activities. He assured that all information shared by whistleblowers would remain completely confidential and that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.
"People should boldly come forward with information. The identity of informants will be fully protected. Corrupt practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.
Project Zero has been introduced with the slogan: Zero Corruption, Zero Excuses, Zero Tolerance. The campaign also emphasises Zero Fear for Citizens and Employees and Zero Compromise Governance, reflecting the government's attempt to project a more transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly administrative framework.
According to the Vigilance Department, the initiative will focus on strengthening ethical governance, improving service delivery systems and encouraging integrity within government institutions. The campaign also seeks to empower citizens by promoting awareness regarding their rights and access to public services.
Official campaign material released alongside the project highlighted themes like transparent governance, ethical workplaces, empowered citizens and development through integrity. One of the campaign's central messages reads: ''Corruption holds us back. Integrity moves us forward''.
Government To Revise Vigilance Manual
Chennithala said the government is simultaneously working on revising the Vigilance Manual and modernising the anti-corruption framework to address challenges emerging in increasingly digitised governance systems.
"The draft revision of the Vigilance Manual has already been prepared. Discussions were also held regarding amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act and matters related to sanction procedures from the appointing authorities. We are taking steps to strengthen the vigilance system further with the help of technology," the minister said.
He added that a detailed review meeting with senior vigilance officials also examined operational challenges faced by officers and explored measures to improve institutional efficiency.
The launch event also witnessed the release of official Project Zero campaign material and a special felicitation ceremony titled 'Snehadarav' honouring vigilance officials retiring from service. The function was presided over by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Manoj Abraham. Home Minister's Police Advisor A Hemachandran and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption IGP (in-charge) Thomson Jose also attended the programme and addressed the gathering.
The government hopes that Project Zero will evolve into a long-term public movement against corruption, with officials stressing that administrative transparency and citizen trust are essential for Kerala's future governance model.
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