ETV Bharat / state

Project Aimed At Conversion Of Diesel Engines In Varanasi Boats To CNG Runs Out Of Steam

Varanasi: The ambitious plan to convert boats plying on diesel engines to compressed natural gas (CNG) that was launched from Varanasi seems to be running out of steam.

Aiming to convert all the boats plying on various rivers across India to CNG, the initiative had taken off from Varanasi in 2021, with the country's first floating CNG filling station being established on the Ganges.

This mega project began with the efforts of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) and GAIL (India) Limited. The plan was to convert 1,217 boats operating in Varanasi from diesel to CNG. It dragged on till 2023, but now even the grand campaign has fizzled out.

CNG cylinder of a boat in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

The CNG motors have disappeared from most of the boats, and their owners have once again installed diesel engines. The fumes from these engines are contributing to the pollution, even as no one is being held accountable.

Marketing Manager with GAIL India, Praveen Kumar, explained that in 2021, plans were initiated to convert 900 boats to CNG engines through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

“The Municipal Corporation was solely responsible for this. We simply had to provide the funds. The cost of installing a CNG kit on each boat ranged between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The first phase involved installing CNG engines on 600 boats. The progress gradually slowed after that,” he said. He said the Municipal Corporation had to make full efforts in this direction.

A dock in Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

However, when the Municipal Corporation officials were asked whether the CNG kit installed was functioning optimally, they said that the machinery weakens over time. Since the CNG kit was purchased from the company that promised two years of free maintenance, the kit continued to work well for two years till 2023. It was also repaired during this time.

With free maintenance coming to an end and the CSR funds getting exhausted, the entire project has come to a halt.

Praveen Kumar said that efforts are going on to convert the remaining boats to CNG.

“We had installed the CNG kits in all the boats free of cost. However, after two years of annual maintenance, no boatman felt it was appropriate to pay for their own maintenance. As a result, they have been gradually removing these kits from their boats and installing diesel engines once again. The Municipal Corporation should pay attention to this. The sole purpose of stopping the operation of diesel boats in the Ganga was to reduce the dangerous levels of pollution,” Praveen Kumar said while underlining that the conversion to CNG was a major component of the plan to clean the Ganga that was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.