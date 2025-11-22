Project Aimed At Conversion Of Diesel Engines In Varanasi Boats To CNG Runs Out Of Steam
The majority of boats have reverted to diesel engines and are contributing to the pollution in the Ganga.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Varanasi: The ambitious plan to convert boats plying on diesel engines to compressed natural gas (CNG) that was launched from Varanasi seems to be running out of steam.
Aiming to convert all the boats plying on various rivers across India to CNG, the initiative had taken off from Varanasi in 2021, with the country's first floating CNG filling station being established on the Ganges.
This mega project began with the efforts of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) and GAIL (India) Limited. The plan was to convert 1,217 boats operating in Varanasi from diesel to CNG. It dragged on till 2023, but now even the grand campaign has fizzled out.
The CNG motors have disappeared from most of the boats, and their owners have once again installed diesel engines. The fumes from these engines are contributing to the pollution, even as no one is being held accountable.
Marketing Manager with GAIL India, Praveen Kumar, explained that in 2021, plans were initiated to convert 900 boats to CNG engines through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.
“The Municipal Corporation was solely responsible for this. We simply had to provide the funds. The cost of installing a CNG kit on each boat ranged between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The first phase involved installing CNG engines on 600 boats. The progress gradually slowed after that,” he said. He said the Municipal Corporation had to make full efforts in this direction.
However, when the Municipal Corporation officials were asked whether the CNG kit installed was functioning optimally, they said that the machinery weakens over time. Since the CNG kit was purchased from the company that promised two years of free maintenance, the kit continued to work well for two years till 2023. It was also repaired during this time.
With free maintenance coming to an end and the CSR funds getting exhausted, the entire project has come to a halt.
Praveen Kumar said that efforts are going on to convert the remaining boats to CNG.
“We had installed the CNG kits in all the boats free of cost. However, after two years of annual maintenance, no boatman felt it was appropriate to pay for their own maintenance. As a result, they have been gradually removing these kits from their boats and installing diesel engines once again. The Municipal Corporation should pay attention to this. The sole purpose of stopping the operation of diesel boats in the Ganga was to reduce the dangerous levels of pollution,” Praveen Kumar said while underlining that the conversion to CNG was a major component of the plan to clean the Ganga that was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It is learnt that of the 1,217 boats registered in Varanasi, 914 were previously powered by diesel engines, while 286 boats were manually operated. Of these, 609 were fitted with CNG kits in the first phase, and 209 in the second phase (April 23-24).
Presently, approximately 40% of boats are CNG-powered, while around 60% are powered by diesel engines despite the ban. These engines not only increase pollution levels in the Ganga River but also pollute the air by emitting black smoke. The majority of the boats continue to operate with diesel engine generators that are available for just Rs 50,000.
Environmentalist Dr BD Tripathi disclosed that the presence of toxic substances like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulphur in the air also contributes to water pollution.
“Diesel engines emit harmful gases and toxic fumes. These dangerous particles settle on the surface of the Ganga, polluting the water. This directly impacts aquatic life, making it difficult for them to breathe,” he pointed out.
Amit Kumar, who heads the Licensing Department of the VMC and is in charge of the project, said that investigations will be carried out against the boatmen who removed the CNG engines and failed to inform the authorities.
“Diesel engines are banned, and operating them is not safe. If this is happening, action will be taken after the investigation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Tripathi pointed out that when the diesel engines are operated in the Ganga, the black smoke emitted from them pollutes the air of the ghats.
“The high humidity of these gases in the air can cause breathing problems and even lead to oxygen deficiency. Oil leakage from boats and carbon monoxide, along with deadly chemicals like sulphur and nitrogen dioxide, enter the Ganga, which also spoils the water quality. Diesel engines cause not just one but all three types of pollution. While there is water on one hand, the black smoke also pollutes the air on the other. Apart from this, the loud noise of the engine scares the aquatic creatures,” he said.
The officials of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board said that Varanasi's air quality has been poor for the past few days. The air quality along the Ganges River is also poor. Diesel boats are a likely factor responsible for this.
According to the latest data, the city's air quality index (AQI) has been around 250, which could cause problems for the elderly and children.
The boatmen have their own side of the story. Two of them, Babu Sahni and Mahesh Manjhi, pointed out, “We are facing a huge crisis. When we were given free engines, we were not told that we would be responsible for their repairs. When the engines were given for free, arrangements for their repair should also have been made. Whenever we go to the repair centre here to get a faulty engine or its parts repaired, it costs money.”
They further pointed out, “However, our diesel engine has low maintenance costs. Once installed, it does not cost anything for a long time.”
They said that there are some problems with the CNG engines, like the automatic start failing sometimes, and there are problems with the gas supply. Moreover, because there is just one floating CNG station, the boats have to be towed for a long distance if they run out of gas and stop. The sailors say they are compelled to revert to the diesel engines.