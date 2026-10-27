ETV Bharat / state

Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Himachal Pradesh's Nahan

Nahan: Prohibitory orders restricting public gatherings have been imposed until October 29 in parts of Nahan town in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, where a dispute between two communities had turned violent, officials said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate, Sirmaur, Priyanka Verma, issued the orders late Monday night after reports said people from the Sikh and Valmiki communities from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab were expected to arrive at Valmiki Chowk to protest in favour of their communities.

On October 23, a dispute arose at the Valmiki Chowk in Nahan town between members of the Sikh and Valmiki communities regarding the installation of a 'welcome gate' by the Sikh community.

According to police, an argument broke out between the two groups, and the situation soon escalated, with both sides attacking each other with bricks, stones and glass bottles. Fourteen people, including Nahan Sadar police station Station House Officer Kulbir Singh and two other police personnel, sustained injuries. Government and private vehicles were also damaged.

Although sustained police intervention brought the situation under control, the order said communal tension in the area remains a concern. Officials said strict police barricading prevented groups travelling to Nahan from within Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states from reaching the town; consequently, no protests or sloganeering occurred.

After the prohibitory orders were imposed, police deployed about 150 personnel and officers across Sirmaur district to conduct rigorous checks on travellers heading to Nahan. Officials said police established checkpoints at Kala Amb, Nahan Dosadka, Nahan Valmiki Chowk, Paonta, Bata Bridge, Kolar village, Sarahan, and Banog, where they thoroughly inspected vehicles.