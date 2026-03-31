ETV Bharat / state

Progressive Farmer From Amravati To Participate In Global Research Conference In Britain

Amravati: An innovative farmer and poultry entrepreneur from Anjangaon Bari near Amravati will be showcasing his journey at a prestigious event in London. Ravindra Metkar has been invited to the Global Research Conference being organised by the Global Economic Forum and the Organisation of Skills Development in London from May 1 to 5.

This conference will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, technological innovation, challenges of the digital age and policy changes. Researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and education experts from across the globe are expected to participate in it. The theme of the event is 'AI for Every Mind'.

Founder and President of the Global Economic Forum, Dr Harikrishna Maram, has said that Metkar's expertise will be of significant value to the discussions. Once a worker in a pharmacy earning a daily wage of Rs 5, Metkar has worked his way up to be recognised as one of the country's progressive farmers.

Ravindra Metkar who will take part in Global Research Conference (ETV Bharat)

Metkar started his poultry farm business from atop his house. Beginning with an initial flock of 100 chickens, his farm presently stands expanded to a scale of 180,000 chickens. The business currently yields a daily production of 120,000 eggs and has provided permanent employment to 50 workers.

"There was a time when I used to earn a mere Rs 150 a month. However, today I pay out Rs 600,000 in monthly wages to the labourers working under me," he recounted.