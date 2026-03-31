Progressive Farmer From Amravati To Participate In Global Research Conference In Britain
The conference will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, technological innovation, challenges of the digital age and policy changes.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Amravati: An innovative farmer and poultry entrepreneur from Anjangaon Bari near Amravati will be showcasing his journey at a prestigious event in London. Ravindra Metkar has been invited to the Global Research Conference being organised by the Global Economic Forum and the Organisation of Skills Development in London from May 1 to 5.
This conference will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, technological innovation, challenges of the digital age and policy changes. Researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and education experts from across the globe are expected to participate in it. The theme of the event is 'AI for Every Mind'.
Founder and President of the Global Economic Forum, Dr Harikrishna Maram, has said that Metkar's expertise will be of significant value to the discussions. Once a worker in a pharmacy earning a daily wage of Rs 5, Metkar has worked his way up to be recognised as one of the country's progressive farmers.
Metkar started his poultry farm business from atop his house. Beginning with an initial flock of 100 chickens, his farm presently stands expanded to a scale of 180,000 chickens. The business currently yields a daily production of 120,000 eggs and has provided permanent employment to 50 workers.
"There was a time when I used to earn a mere Rs 150 a month. However, today I pay out Rs 600,000 in monthly wages to the labourers working under me," he recounted.
Metkar cultivates a diverse range of fruits and crops on his 50 acres of land. His produce includes bananas, mangoes, sapodillas, coconuts, areca nuts, wheat, chickpeas and pigeon peas. He has been strictly resorting to organic farming practices while using poultry manure and a bio-solution known as 'panchamrut'.
Metkar told ETV Bharat, "These practices have definitely reduced production costs and have also boosted yields by 25% to 30%. Diversification has helped in a way that if earnings from one of the vocations dip, profits from the other option helps me wade through the losses. A good compensation from either one does not let me get into losses."
His 'Matoshri Poultry Farm' is recognised as a model project. Meanwhile, Metkar has also served as a brand ambassador for Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in Akola. He has provided guidance to farmers through numerous agricultural seminars.
He shared that nowadays, the status of farmers has improved compared to before. This has also led to their getting good marriage proposals.
"If farmers implement proper practices using the right methods, there is no other profession as honourable as agriculture," he said. Metkar has been a recipient of several awards, including the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) Farmer Award, Jagjivan Abhiyan Award along with fellowships. He has also been a Farmer Representative on the Central Agriculture Commission.
His family is well educated and relies on agriculture and poultry farming for their livelihood. Metkar said, "Agriculture and poultry farming have ensured higher education for my children. One of my sons is a MBA in agrobusiness, and the other has done engineering in England." His brother’s children are also engineers and doctors.
Metkar has a word of caution for the farming community. "There will always be challenges, but farmers should not give up. If one works with determination and perseverance, success can certainly be achieved in farming as well," he said.
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