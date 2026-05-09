ETV Bharat / state

Professor Raghuramulu's Green Vision Transforms Andhra College Into A Haven Of Rare And Medicinal Plants

Anantapur: For Raghuramulu, plants are not merely part of nature, but something sacred. Wherever he has worked, he has transformed educational institutions into lush green spaces filled with rare, medicinal and exotic plant species.

Professor Raghuramulu, who has been serving at Government Degree College (Arts) for the past five years, has developed four themed gardens across the college campus through his dedication and passion for botany. Earlier, during his postings at Government Degree Colleges in Yemmiganur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, he similarly established vibrant gardens that became popular among students and visitors.

Every day, the professor reportedly reaches the college nearly three hours before regular working hours to personally water the plants and monitor their growth. His efforts have transformed the campus into a serene botanical haven that immediately captures visitors' attention upon entering.

The college now hosts several specially curated gardens, including: