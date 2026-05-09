Professor Raghuramulu's Green Vision Transforms Andhra College Into A Haven Of Rare And Medicinal Plants
Professor Raghuramulu’s passion for botany has turned college campuses into lush gardens, showcasing rare plant species and fostering environmental awareness among students and staff.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Anantapur: For Raghuramulu, plants are not merely part of nature, but something sacred. Wherever he has worked, he has transformed educational institutions into lush green spaces filled with rare, medicinal and exotic plant species.
Professor Raghuramulu, who has been serving at Government Degree College (Arts) for the past five years, has developed four themed gardens across the college campus through his dedication and passion for botany. Earlier, during his postings at Government Degree Colleges in Yemmiganur and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, he similarly established vibrant gardens that became popular among students and visitors.
Every day, the professor reportedly reaches the college nearly three hours before regular working hours to personally water the plants and monitor their growth. His efforts have transformed the campus into a serene botanical haven that immediately captures visitors' attention upon entering.
The college now hosts several specially curated gardens, including:
- An Aquatic Garden featuring 15 plant varieties.
- An Endangered Species Garden with 15 rare species.
- A Rock Garden containing nearly 50 varieties.
- A Botanical Garden housing more than 100 species of plants.
- Apart from ornamental plants, the gardens also include numerous medicinal and economically significant species that serve as a valuable learning resource for students.
Rare African Baobab Tree Draws Attention
One of the most fascinating attractions on campus is the rare Baobab Tree, native to Africa. Known for its gigantic trunk and extraordinary lifespan, the Baobab tree can grow so enormous that nearly 30 people holding hands would be required to encircle it.
In several parts of Africa, hollowed-out Baobab trunks are even used as shelters and homes by local communities. Professor Raghuramulu managed to procure a seed of this rare species and carefully nurtured it at the college. Through years of dedicated care, the tiny seed has now grown into a healthy tree on the campus.
The gardens also feature several unusual and medicinal plants, including Fishbone Cactus, Avocado, Black Pepper, Coffee Plant, Ashoka Tree, Guggul, Nannari and several other rare varieties.
Students and visitors often explore the gardens, which stand as living proof of the professor's central mission: to turn college campuses into educational resources and powerful symbols of environmental conservation.
Faculty members emphasise that Professor Raghuramulu's commitment goes beyond beautification, inspiring a campus-wide appreciation for biodiversity and nature conservation.
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