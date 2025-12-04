ETV Bharat / state

Professor Kidnapped, Stripped For Extortion In Chhattisgarh; Teacher, CAF Jawan Among Five Arrested

“On November 28, Ram Kumar Singh Kanwar received a phone call, and the caller asked him to meet at a designated place. The professor went to the location indicated, as he suspected the call was from someone he knew. A man was present. As the professor was leaving, four other men arrived, assaulted him and robbed him of 2,900 rupees,” Champa Superintendent of Police (SDOP) Yadumani Sidar detailed the allegations, citing a written complaint filed at the Shivrinarayan police station.

Professor Ram Kumar Singh Kanwar told police the accused stripped him, recorded a video and threatened to make it viral while demanding Rs 25 lakh.

Janjgir-Champa: A professor in the Shivrinarayan area of Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa has alleged that he was kidnapped and robbed by some people last week after they held him hostage, according to a complaint filed on December 1.

The accused then kidnapped the professor and took him to a secluded area, where they beat him and stripped him and demanded money, per the complaint. “The accused persons threatened him to make a nude video viral and demanded Rs 25 lakh. Fearing for his safety, the professor told them he had Rs 14 lakh in his account and handed over a cheque for that amount,” police said.

The criminals released Kanwar after receiving the cheque, but allegedly called him to the bank the next day to withdraw the money. “At the bank, the professor saw what he described as his hard-earned money being robbed and confronted the men. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled. He then went to the Shivrinarayan police station to file the report,” police said.

Following the professor’s complaint, police arrested five people, including a Chhattisgarg Armed Force (CAF) soldier, Karan Dinkar, teachers Kartikeshwar Ratre, Arun Manhar and Shyam Sinha, and detained a minor as well.

“All the arrested accused admitted to planning the robbery to repay debt. Teacher Kartikeshwar Ratre had planned the robbery, but the professor’s resistance disrupted their scheme,” police said.

SDOP Sidar said all the accused have been arrested and charged under Sections 140(2), 308(2), 309(6) and 61(2) of the BNS. Police also seized a motorcycle and five mobile phones allegedly used in the crime.