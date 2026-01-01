Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das Appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor Of Tezpur University
Published : January 1, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Tezpur: The Centre has appointed Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Assam.
According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Prof. Das will assume the charge of Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University till further orders. The appointment has been made with the approval of the competent authority.
The order states that the terms and conditions of service of Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das as Pro-Vice-Chancellor will be governed by the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of Tezpur University.
The communication, dated 31 December 2025, has been addressed to the Registrar/Registrar-in-Charge of Tezpur University, and copies have been forwarded to IIT Guwahati, the University Grants Commission (UGC), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and other concerned authorities. The appointment is expected to strengthen academic leadership and administrative governance at Tezpur University, one of the premier central universities in the Northeast.
Centre Constitutes Enquiry Committee to Probe Tezpur University Crisis: The Centre has constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to examine the ongoing situation and allegations at Tezpur University, Assam. The decision has been taken under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, according to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education.
In a letter issued by the Undersecretary to the Government of India, signed by Joyful Z Khawzawl mentioned that the three-member committee will be chaired by Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University. The other members include Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University, and Prof. Manish R. Joshi, Secretary, UGC. The committee may also co-opt experts as deemed necessary.
As per the order, the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University has been directed to recuse himself from all official duties and proceed on leave with immediate effect, and will remain on leave until the completion of the enquiry. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed and comprehensive enquiry into the findings and recommendations of the Fact-Finding Committee report submitted earlier to the Office of the Chancellor of Tezpur University.
It will also assess the circumstances that led to the present crisis, including resignations and assumption of charges by various university functionaries. The panel will visit the university, interact with stakeholders, and examine relevant documents, communications, and records. Any other matter considered relevant to the enquiry will also fall within its scope.
The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest, and within a maximum period of three months from the date of issue of the Office Memorandum. The UGC will provide all secretarial assistance, while university authorities have been directed to fully cooperate and furnish necessary documents and support. Copies of the order have been forwarded to all members of the Enquiry Committee, the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, and the Chief Secretary of Assam.
The University, established under the historic Assam Agitation in 1993, was totally non-functioning for the last 100 days. Since 22 September 2025, students, teachers, and staff of Tezpur University have been continuing a protest against the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Shambhunath Singh. The protest movement was triggered following alleged disrespect shown towards a tribute paid to Assam's beloved cultural icon and renowned artist, Zubeen Garg.
Student representative Nipu Baruah stated that the student community is yet to fully understand the implications of the decision. He questioned whether the appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor would render the position of the Acting Vice-Chancellor ineffective. He also expressed doubts regarding the credibility of the inquiry committee constituted by the Centre.
Baruah further pointed out that earlier inquiries, including a magisterial inquiry, an inquiry conducted by the Governor of Assam in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university, and other investigations, have still not been made public. He added that a three-member fact-finding committee had also visited the university earlier, but no findings from that committee have been disclosed so far.
Referring to subsequent developments, Baruah said that the visit of the Central Higher Education Secretary and the assurances given at that time are well known to everyone. He mentioned that during a visit to the university on December 5, 2025, Joint Secretary Soumya Gupta, who was part of the Central Higher Education Secretary’s team, had assured that a high-level investigation—specifically at the Presidential level—would be conducted.
He reiterated that the student community of Tezpur University has consistently demanded either a Presidential-level inquiry or an investigation under a retired judge of the Supreme Court to ensure transparency and justice in the matter.
