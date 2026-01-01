ETV Bharat / state

Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das Appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor Of Tezpur University

Tezpur: The Centre has appointed Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Assam.

According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Prof. Das will assume the charge of Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University till further orders. The appointment has been made with the approval of the competent authority.

The order states that the terms and conditions of service of Prof. Amrendra Kumar Das as Pro-Vice-Chancellor will be governed by the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of Tezpur University.

The communication, dated 31 December 2025, has been addressed to the Registrar/Registrar-in-Charge of Tezpur University, and copies have been forwarded to IIT Guwahati, the University Grants Commission (UGC), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and other concerned authorities. The appointment is expected to strengthen academic leadership and administrative governance at Tezpur University, one of the premier central universities in the Northeast.

Centre Constitutes Enquiry Committee to Probe Tezpur University Crisis: The Centre has constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to examine the ongoing situation and allegations at Tezpur University, Assam. The decision has been taken under Section 9 of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, according to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education.

In a letter issued by the Undersecretary to the Government of India, signed by Joyful Z Khawzawl mentioned that the three-member committee will be chaired by Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University. The other members include Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University, and Prof. Manish R. Joshi, Secretary, UGC. The committee may also co-opt experts as deemed necessary.

As per the order, the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University has been directed to recuse himself from all official duties and proceed on leave with immediate effect, and will remain on leave until the completion of the enquiry. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed and comprehensive enquiry into the findings and recommendations of the Fact-Finding Committee report submitted earlier to the Office of the Chancellor of Tezpur University.

It will also assess the circumstances that led to the present crisis, including resignations and assumption of charges by various university functionaries. The panel will visit the university, interact with stakeholders, and examine relevant documents, communications, and records. Any other matter considered relevant to the enquiry will also fall within its scope.