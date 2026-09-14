ETV Bharat / state

Proceeds Of Salboni Land Scam Reached Sumit Roy's Office Via Various Hands, Claims CID

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID, probing the Salboni land scam, claimed in the chargesheet that a portion of the proceeds would pass through several hands before reaching the office of Sumit Roy, the personal aide of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, officials said on Monday. The agency is mapping out a 'money trail' based on it.

CID sources said the core of this racket involved seizing land meant for refugees and transferring it using forged documents, which is evident from the statements of the witnesses.

They allege that the money generated from the subsequent sale of this land was partially distributed at the local level, with the remainder sent up the chain.

Investigators are examining whether a portion of these funds ultimately reached Roy, as witness statements have revealed financial links between him and certain locals in Salboni of Paschim Medinipur. They are trying to trace the route, the intermediaries, and the exact amounts involved in the transfers.

Two close associates of former Trinamool MLA Sujay Hazra are under CID's scrutiny for allegedly acting as middlemen in the land transactions and they admitted to sending money to Roy.

The accounts of two residents of Syedpur village regarding financial dealings between Roy and Hazra have also become significant to the investigators.