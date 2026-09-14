Proceeds Of Salboni Land Scam Reached Sumit Roy's Office Via Various Hands, Claims CID
The core of this racket involved seizing land meant for refugees and transferring it using forged documents, is evident from witnesses' statements, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal CID, probing the Salboni land scam, claimed in the chargesheet that a portion of the proceeds would pass through several hands before reaching the office of Sumit Roy, the personal aide of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, officials said on Monday. The agency is mapping out a 'money trail' based on it.
CID sources said the core of this racket involved seizing land meant for refugees and transferring it using forged documents, which is evident from the statements of the witnesses.
They allege that the money generated from the subsequent sale of this land was partially distributed at the local level, with the remainder sent up the chain.
Investigators are examining whether a portion of these funds ultimately reached Roy, as witness statements have revealed financial links between him and certain locals in Salboni of Paschim Medinipur. They are trying to trace the route, the intermediaries, and the exact amounts involved in the transfers.
Two close associates of former Trinamool MLA Sujay Hazra are under CID's scrutiny for allegedly acting as middlemen in the land transactions and they admitted to sending money to Roy.
The accounts of two residents of Syedpur village regarding financial dealings between Roy and Hazra have also become significant to the investigators.
Investigators believe the fraud is not just an isolated incident of land grabbing but involved a multi-layered, organised system of identifying land, collecting or altering ownership documents, conducting transactions through intermediaries, and finally transferring the land to others. The CID is now examining who was involved at each stage and how the connections between them were established.
CID sleuths claim that after funds were collected, a portion of it was distributed locally, while another part was sent to specific individuals. Currently, witness statements are being cross-checked with financial records to determine if any of the proceeds reached Roy.
Simultaneously, the investigation is trying to determine why land allocated for refugees was targeted by the racket by reconstructing the entire process step-by-step: identifying areas with such land, gathering information, contacting the actual owners or allottees, and executing the subsequent transfer of ownership.
CID sources indicate that the statements of two former security guards, one from Alipurduar and the other from Nadia, of Banerjee are also crucial, as they reportedly provided information regarding Roy's role. Now, efforts are underway to verify these claims against documents and financial transaction data.
Consequently, the trajectory of the investigation is shifting. While the probe previously focused primarily on land records, possession, and illegal transfers, the tracking of the money's source and destination is now being accorded equal importance.
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