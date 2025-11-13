Probe Widens To Ascertain Links Between Car Bomb Blasts In Delhi And Coimbatore
Some similarities have come to fore in the two incidents like in both cases, the cars exploded on the road.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
Coimbatore: Coimbatore police have started an intensive investigation to ascertain whether the recent car bomb blast in Delhi and the one that shook the Tamil Nadu city back in 2022, are connected.
It was reported that those involved in the car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi on the night of November 10, had come to Coimbatore. During probe, it came to fore that the individual driving the Hyundai i20 car was Umar Nabi, a doctor from Kashmir. This was confirmed in the DNA test conducted on his scattered body parts.
Jameesha Mubin, a supporter of ISIS, had detonated the bomb in a car in Ukkadam area of Coimbatore.
In both the incidents, the car exploded on the road. In the Coimbatore incident, the cylinders of the car exploded, causing the car to break into two pieces. Numerous nails and bullets were found inside the vehicle.
In the Delhi incident, initial investigation has revealed that the car exploded due to the presence of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators in it. Over 140 people are being investigated and are under the radar as part of the probe into the Coimbatore car blast.
A Coimbatore police officer said, “We have brought all those involved in the Coimbatore car blast back into the investigation circle. We are also monitoring people close to those arrested in the case. The Intelligence Unit of police is continuously monitoring the social media accounts of all the suspects."
The investigation revealed that those involved in the tiffin box bomb incident in Karnataka had visited Coimbatore. "Similarly, we are conducting a secret investigation to ascertain whether those involved in the car blast incident in Delhi had visited Coimbatore. Since it has been revealed that those involved in this incident are doctors, we have widened the scope of the investigation. We have also sought help from the National Investigation Agency and the Central Intelligence Unit police in this regard,” the officer said.
Also Read
NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Tamil Nadu in 2022 Coimbatore Car Blast Case