ETV Bharat / state

Probe Widens To Ascertain Links Between Car Bomb Blasts In Delhi And Coimbatore

File photo of police personnel collecting evidence from the site of car bomb blast in Coimbatore ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Coimbatore police have started an intensive investigation to ascertain whether the recent car bomb blast in Delhi and the one that shook the Tamil Nadu city back in 2022, are connected.

It was reported that those involved in the car bomb blast near Red Fort in Delhi on the night of November 10, had come to Coimbatore. During probe, it came to fore that the individual driving the Hyundai i20 car was Umar Nabi, a doctor from Kashmir. This was confirmed in the DNA test conducted on his scattered body parts.

Jameesha Mubin, a supporter of ISIS, had detonated the bomb in a car in Ukkadam area of ​​Coimbatore.

In both the incidents, the car exploded on the road. In the Coimbatore incident, the cylinders of the car exploded, causing the car to break into two pieces. Numerous nails and bullets were found inside the vehicle.