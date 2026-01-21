ETV Bharat / state

Probe Reveals Foreign Funding Link In Chhattisgarh 'Conversion' Case

Rajnandgaon: An intensive questioning of American national David Chacko, an accused in an alleged religious conversion case, by the Rajnandgaon police in Chhattisgarh has revealed that the organisation's funding network is spread internationally. The accounts through which funds in dollars were converted into Indian rupees are currently being investigated.

The investigation, being conducted under the direction of SP Ankita Sharma, has recovered several books and training materials with suspicious terminology (code words), used to teach methods of propaganda through specific words and their synonyms. The source of these materials and the funds used for their printing are being traced.

Polce said "travel vouchers" were being used to pay the ground-level functionaries, referred to as "Paul", and it is being determined whether these vouchers were claimed online or in cash. A four-day secret training camp held in Chhattisgarh in December is also now under police radar, as sessions on several suspicious topics were conducted there.