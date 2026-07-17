ETV Bharat / state

Probe Report On Death Of 11-Year-Old In Mumbai Rejected, Mayor Says Fresh Inquiry To Be Conducted

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday said the inquiry report submitted by the civic body regarding the death of an 11-year-old student named Vihan—who died after a tree fell on his school bus in Chembur—has been rejected, and orders have been issued for a fresh inquiry into the matter by an independent committee.

Speaking to reporters at the Mayor's bungalow, Tawde said a detailed discussion on the administration's report was scheduled to take place in the House. However, Opposition members staged a walkout. Tawde accused the Opposition of unnecessarily politicizing the issue.

"While the family of the boy in question is being visited and offered condolences, it would have been more appropriate to hold the administration accountable within the House. We have discussed the matter in detail and rejected the administration's report; a fresh inquiry into the case will now be conducted by an independent committee," she said.

Tawde said the Opposition adopts conflicting stances—one outside the meeting and another inside the House—and noted a lack of coordination among the parties. In the recent meeting, the Mayor had directed the administration to fix responsibility on the concerned officials and submit a detailed report.